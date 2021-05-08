Log in
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/07 11:36:32 am
1557 GBX   +3.70%
Jet2 : Statement following publication of the Green List

05/08/2021
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'We are pleased that the UK Government has committed to reopening international travel this summer, and we welcome some of the additional clarity that has been provided today. Despite 'wanting to start looking outward again' there is still a long way to go to meet the huge customer demand for our flights and ATOL protected package holidays, so we look forward to further positive news about where we can fly to in the coming weeks. We also look forward to important updates from the UK Government about a simple and affordable testing regime for customers.

Following today's announcement, our customers can travel on their well-deserved holidays to destinations on the Green List from June 24th, and we expect a huge spike in searches and bookings to these destinations.

We remain totally committed to our restart date of June 24th. Because we invest so much in delivering our award-winning customer experience, with thousands of colleagues looking after customers in airports, in the air and in our resorts, we will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to ensure that everything is ready for the moment our customers arrive at the airport to begin their much-needed holidays.

If customers are booked to travel on June 24th onwards and their destination is not currently on the Green List, we kindly ask that they hold off from contacting us as we take the time to make considered decisions in the best interests of customers and independent travel agency partners from all parts of the UK.

We have received praise from customers, consumer organisations, media and independent travel agents for how we have looked after customers throughout the pandemic and we will continue this industry-leading approach.

With sunnier skies in view, we cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best - looking after customers on our flights and real package holidays.'

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 07:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 408 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2021 -423 M -592 M -592 M
Net cash 2021 260 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 357 M 4 695 M 4 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 357
Free-Float 57,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 564,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET2 PLC9.41%4 695
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%28 739
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.83%23 173
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 166
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 309
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 281