Jet2 : Statement following publication of the Green List »

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'We are pleased that the UK Government has committed to reopening international travel this summer, and we welcome some of the additional clarity that has been provided today. Despite 'wanting to start looking outward again' there is still a long way to go to meet the huge customer demand for our flights and ATOL protected package holidays, so we look forward to further positive news about where we can fly to in the coming weeks. We also look forward to important updates from the UK Government about a simple and affordable testing regime for customers.

Following today's announcement, our customers can travel on their well-deserved holidays to destinations on the Green List from June 24th, and we expect a huge spike in searches and bookings to these destinations.

We remain totally committed to our restart date of June 24th. Because we invest so much in delivering our award-winning customer experience, with thousands of colleagues looking after customers in airports, in the air and in our resorts, we will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to ensure that everything is ready for the moment our customers arrive at the airport to begin their much-needed holidays.

If customers are booked to travel on June 24th onwards and their destination is not currently on the Green List, we kindly ask that they hold off from contacting us as we take the time to make considered decisions in the best interests of customers and independent travel agency partners from all parts of the UK.

We have received praise from customers, consumer organisations, media and independent travel agents for how we have looked after customers throughout the pandemic and we will continue this industry-leading approach.

With sunnier skies in view, we cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best - looking after customers on our flights and real package holidays.'

