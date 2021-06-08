Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays ready for surge in demand after Government of Jersey updates travel advice »

06/08/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have welcomed the clarity and common-sense approach shown by the Government of Jersey today, after the publication of updated requirements for travelling to the Island this summer.

The new and easy-to-follow process demonstrates that Jersey is very much open to holidaymakers from the UK this summer, and after expanding its Jersey programme significantly, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is expecting a surge in demand.

Following the updated travel advice which can be found here: (https://www.gov.je/Health/Coronavirus/Travel/Pages/TravelFrom28May.aspx), customers can be assured that Jersey is very much a go-to destination this summer. The advice makes it clear that because Jersey is part of the UK Common Travel Area, there is no need for green or amber arrival customers to have a PCR test before leaving the UK or for them to quarantine when returning to the UK.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have significantly expanded their flights and holidays programmes to Jersey, meaning the companies will operate to the Island from six UK bases this summer. With up to 11 weekly flights departing from the UK to Jersey throughout the summer months, today's update from the Government of Jersey comes at the perfect time to give customers all the assurance they need.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate the following services to Jersey this summer:

Birmingham - weekly Saturday services

East Midlands - weekly Saturday services

Leeds Bradford - three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Manchester - three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Newcastle - weekly Saturday services

London Stansted - two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

With great choice and flexibility available, and the flight time being just over one hour, holidaymakers can enjoy either a long weekend, or a longer break.

With a range of 3-5 star accommodation available in Grouville, St Helier, St Brelade's Bay, St Peter and St Aubin, customers can enjoy ATOL protected package holidays throughJet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resume their flights and holidays programmes to Jersey on June 24th. Based on the huge pent-up demand, the companies are expecting a surge in bookings to Jersey this summer on the back of today's updated travel advice.

Since announcing five brand-new routes to Jersey for this summer, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has reported encouraging sales to Jersey despite the ongoing uncertainty that has been caused by the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'The Government of Jersey should be commended for taking a leadership position and providing simple, clear travel advice for customers. As well as making this advice accessible and not a mass of confusion, the Government of Jersey has demonstrated a strong commitment to reopening travel properly, with an approach that is based on data around vaccination and infection rates. We know our customers will welcome this advice and we look forward to other Governments following this approach of clear, easy-to-understand travel advice which is based on data. With flights and holidays on sale to Jersey from six of our UK bases this summer, we know there will be very strong demand on the back of this update. We very much look forward to taking customers on their well-deserved holidays to Jersey this summer and cannot wait to get going.'

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JET2 PLC
02:07pJET2  : com and Jet2holidays ready for surge in demand after Government of Jerse..
PU
06/04JET2  : Defers International Holidays Resumption As UK Tweaks Travel Lists
MT
06/03JET2  : Statement on Latest UK Government Travel Advice »
PU
06/03JET2  : bolsters balance sheet by £537m as travel downturn goes on
AQ
06/03JET2  : Jet2plc confirms successful offering of Convertible Bonds »
PU
06/03Jet2 Prices $548.5 Million Of Convertible Bonds Due 2026
MT
05/27STOP, GO : Travel bosses slam ministers over traffic light guessing game
AQ
05/26JET2  : Cash in and enjoy a great-value holiday to Portugal with Jet2holidays »
PU
05/18JET2  : com and Jet2CityBreaks add more flights and city breaks to Rome for Six ..
PU
05/13JET2  : Summer capacity added to Portugal in response to demand »
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 408 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2021 -410 M -580 M -580 M
Net cash 2021 260 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 752 M 3 893 M 3 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 357
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 282,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET2 PLC-10.31%3 902
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.60%29 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.23%22 644
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.32.49%18 541
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.64%16 695
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.26.28%14 193