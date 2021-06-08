Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays ready for surge in demand after Government of Jersey updates travel advice »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have welcomed the clarity and common-sense approach shown by the Government of Jersey today, after the publication of updated requirements for travelling to the Island this summer.

The new and easy-to-follow process demonstrates that Jersey is very much open to holidaymakers from the UK this summer, and after expanding its Jersey programme significantly, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is expecting a surge in demand.

Following the updated travel advice which can be found here: (https://www.gov.je/Health/Coronavirus/Travel/Pages/TravelFrom28May.aspx), customers can be assured that Jersey is very much a go-to destination this summer. The advice makes it clear that because Jersey is part of the UK Common Travel Area, there is no need for green or amber arrival customers to have a PCR test before leaving the UK or for them to quarantine when returning to the UK.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have significantly expanded their flights and holidays programmes to Jersey, meaning the companies will operate to the Island from six UK bases this summer. With up to 11 weekly flights departing from the UK to Jersey throughout the summer months, today's update from the Government of Jersey comes at the perfect time to give customers all the assurance they need.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate the following services to Jersey this summer:

• Birmingham - weekly Saturday services

• East Midlands - weekly Saturday services

• Leeds Bradford - three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

• Manchester - three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

• Newcastle - weekly Saturday services

• London Stansted - two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

With great choice and flexibility available, and the flight time being just over one hour, holidaymakers can enjoy either a long weekend, or a longer break.

With a range of 3-5 star accommodation available in Grouville, St Helier, St Brelade's Bay, St Peter and St Aubin, customers can enjoy ATOL protected package holidays throughJet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resume their flights and holidays programmes to Jersey on June 24th. Based on the huge pent-up demand, the companies are expecting a surge in bookings to Jersey this summer on the back of today's updated travel advice.

Since announcing five brand-new routes to Jersey for this summer, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has reported encouraging sales to Jersey despite the ongoing uncertainty that has been caused by the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'The Government of Jersey should be commended for taking a leadership position and providing simple, clear travel advice for customers. As well as making this advice accessible and not a mass of confusion, the Government of Jersey has demonstrated a strong commitment to reopening travel properly, with an approach that is based on data around vaccination and infection rates. We know our customers will welcome this advice and we look forward to other Governments following this approach of clear, easy-to-understand travel advice which is based on data. With flights and holidays on sale to Jersey from six of our UK bases this summer, we know there will be very strong demand on the back of this update. We very much look forward to taking customers on their well-deserved holidays to Jersey this summer and cannot wait to get going.'

