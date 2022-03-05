Jet2 : orders CFM LEAP-1A engines and signs services agreement »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2 plc has announced that it has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engines to power its order for up to 75 Airbus A321 NEO aircraft, as part of its fleet renewal strategy. The company has been a CFM customer since 2002 and this latest order includes spare engines and a long-term services support agreement.

"We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with CFM, who have been a key partner of our continuous growth since our creation," said Philip Meeson, Executive Chairman of Jet2 plc. "The LEAP engine has been demonstrating significant improvements in terms of CO2 and noise emissions that will help us optimise our operations and provide a more comfortable customer experience. We are also going to increase the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) with the LEAP engine to address our ambitious sustainable goals."

"We are honoured and excited to be part of Jet2's development strategy," said Gaël Meheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "Over the past four decades, CFM has developed leading-edge technologies that help our customers make operations both cost-efficient and sustainable. Jet2's trust is a great responsibility for us to provide the high-level CFM standards in terms of reliability and utilisation."

CFM's advanced LEAP-1A engine continues to set new industry standards for fuel efficiency and asset utilisation, logging more than 15 million engine flight hours in commercial operation. The fleet is providing 15 percent better fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise compared to previous generation engines.

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">