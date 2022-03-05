Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : orders CFM LEAP-1A engines and signs services agreement »

03/05/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2 plc has announced that it has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engines to power its order for up to 75 Airbus A321 NEO aircraft, as part of its fleet renewal strategy. The company has been a CFM customer since 2002 and this latest order includes spare engines and a long-term services support agreement.

"We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with CFM, who have been a key partner of our continuous growth since our creation," said Philip Meeson, Executive Chairman of Jet2 plc. "The LEAP engine has been demonstrating significant improvements in terms of CO2 and noise emissions that will help us optimise our operations and provide a more comfortable customer experience. We are also going to increase the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) with the LEAP engine to address our ambitious sustainable goals."

"We are honoured and excited to be part of Jet2's development strategy," said Gaël Meheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "Over the past four decades, CFM has developed leading-edge technologies that help our customers make operations both cost-efficient and sustainable. Jet2's trust is a great responsibility for us to provide the high-level CFM standards in terms of reliability and utilisation."

CFM's advanced LEAP-1A engine continues to set new industry standards for fuel efficiency and asset utilisation, logging more than 15 million engine flight hours in commercial operation. The fleet is providing 15 percent better fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise compared to previous generation engines.

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 13:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JET2 PLC
08:39aJET2 : orders CFM LEAP-1A engines and signs services agreement »
PU
03/03JET2 : com and Jet2holidays travel insurance rated 5 Star by Defaqto once again »
PU
02/25JET2 : com and Jet2holidays put on additional capacity for Spring and Easter »
PU
02/17JET2 : com and Jet2holidays boosts capacity to Tenerife as Spanish government drops vaccin..
PU
02/15JET2 : com and Jet2holidays add Summer 22 capacity to host of hotspots »
PU
02/12JET2 : com and Jet2holidays respond to Spain scrapping vaccination certification rules for..
PU
02/12JET2 : com and Jet2holidays report bookings bonanza as travel restrictions ease »
PU
02/12JET2 : com and Jet2holidays restarts award-winning flights and holidays to Cyprus »
PU
02/10JET2 : com and Jet2holidays marks National Apprenticeship Week by announcing over 70 new a..
PU
02/08Bristol Airport announces partners for the first round of carbon transition funding
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 303 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
Net income 2022 -376 M -497 M -497 M
Net cash 2022 71,3 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,15x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 2 248 M 2 971 M 2 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float -
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 047,50 GBX
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-6.05%2 971
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.67%21 989
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.03%19 765
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 552
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.92%16 444
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED12.40%14 573