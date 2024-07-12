Jet2: share price rises, UBS remains Buy after results
Following this announcement, UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the share, with an unchanged target price of 1,670 pence - a target that implies 30% upside potential for the stock.
The full year 2024 is in line, but messages are a little more mixed regarding summer bookings", says the analyst firm.
"At the analysts' meeting, comments on price increases were reassuring, but were not enough to offset cost inflation of 6-7%", says UBS in its note of the day.
