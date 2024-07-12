Jet2: share price rises, UBS remains Buy after results

Jet2 shares are up nearly 3% on the London Stock Exchange following the announcement of its results for the year ending March 31, 2024.



Following this announcement, UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the share, with an unchanged target price of 1,670 pence - a target that implies 30% upside potential for the stock.



The full year 2024 is in line, but messages are a little more mixed regarding summer bookings", says the analyst firm.



"At the analysts' meeting, comments on price increases were reassuring, but were not enough to offset cost inflation of 6-7%", says UBS in its note of the day.



