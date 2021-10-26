Three more bases on sale for Summer 2023 »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced that their exciting Summer Sun programmes are now on sale for 2023 from another three UK bases, meaning that even more customers and independent travel agents can look ahead when it comes to choosing from a fantastic range of hotspots.

With summer sun in demand, the UK's leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has put its programme on sale earlier than ever before. With programmes going on sale today from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle Airports this gives customers the opportunity to get that well-deserved summer break locked into the diary well in advance.

The exciting Summer 23 programmes give customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to their favourite summer destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal.

On top of six UK bases going on sale just last week, this means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has its Summer Sun programmes on sale for 2023 across nine UK bases.

As the leading airline and tour operator to many leisure destinations, the companies are offering a huge and unrivalled choice from across these nine bases. The programme includes over 170 weekly flights to the Canary Islands, over 180 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, well over 200 weekly flights to 14 Greek destinations and almost 150 weekly flights to Turkey during peak times.

The companies will be making further Summer 23 announcements over the coming weeks, including further UK bases to go on sale, as well as the launch of leisure city destinations for Summer 23.

In recent weeks, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported the unlocking of enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers on the back of travel restrictions easing. The reassurance of an ATOL protected package holiday is also proving to be popular with customers, as is the assurance of booking through a reputable provider that has looked after customers during the pandemic.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been widely praised and commended for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including swiftly and smoothly refunding over £1.4bn to customers who have had their flights or holidays cancelled. Most recently, both companies were once again awarded with Which? Recommended Provider status for the way they have looked after customers and independent travel agents. The Institute of Customer Service recently ranked Jet2holidays as the best UK tour operator and Jet2.com as the best UK airline for providing customer service. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays were also ranked as the Best Travel Firms for providing refunds according to a survey of respondents by Money Saving Expert, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority has recognised Jet2.com as the only UK airline to provide prompt refunds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "Following the positive response to six UK bases going on sale earlier than ever before just last week, we are very pleased to be adding Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle too. We know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before, which is why we are putting our exciting Summer Sun 2023 programme on sale now.

He adds: "This programme is not only giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to get ahead and book early, but it is giving them unrivalled choice and flexibility. As the leading airline and tour operator to so many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands we operate a huge flying programme which puts the customer in control of how long they holiday for. We know that this flexibility, coupled with the fact that they know they are booking flights and ATOL protected package holidays with a company that they can trust, will make our Summer 23 programme an enormous hit with customers and independent travel agents."

Key highlights announced today include:

Edinburgh

32 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Preveza, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Naples, Verona.

Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Preveza, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Naples, Verona. Over 80 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

Glasgow

27 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Naples, Malta.

Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Naples, Malta. Almost 100 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

Newcastle

32 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey.

Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey. Over 110 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

This is on top of six bases already on sale for Summer 23:

Belfast International

20 sunny hotspots on sale - Antalya, Dalaman, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Zante, Paphos, Faro (Algarve), Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Verona.

- Antalya, Dalaman, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Zante, Paphos, Faro (Algarve), Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Verona. Over 40 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Birmingham

43 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Naples, Sicily, Sardinia, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, Jersey, Innsbruck

- Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Naples, Sicily, Sardinia, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, Jersey, Innsbruck Almost 200 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Bristol

30 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Reus, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Innsbruck.

Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Reus, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Innsbruck. Almost 70 departing weekly flights during peak periods

East Midlands

31 sunshine destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey.

Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey. Over 85 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Manchester

47 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sicily, Sardinia, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, La Rochelle, Jersey, Innsbruck, Tivat (Montenegro).

- Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sicily, Sardinia, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, La Rochelle, Jersey, Innsbruck, Tivat (Montenegro). Over 280 departing weekly flights during peak periods

London Stansted

41 sunny hotspots on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sardinia, Sicily, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Tivat (Montenegro), Malta, Jersey.

Almost 200 departing weekly flights during peak periods

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">