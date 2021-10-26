Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Three more bases on sale for Summer 2023 »

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced that their exciting Summer Sun programmes are now on sale for 2023 from another three UK bases, meaning that even more customers and independent travel agents can look ahead when it comes to choosing from a fantastic range of hotspots.

With summer sun in demand, the UK's leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has put its programme on sale earlier than ever before. With programmes going on sale today from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle Airports this gives customers the opportunity to get that well-deserved summer break locked into the diary well in advance.

The exciting Summer 23 programmes give customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to their favourite summer destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal.

On top of six UK bases going on sale just last week, this means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has its Summer Sun programmes on sale for 2023 across nine UK bases.

As the leading airline and tour operator to many leisure destinations, the companies are offering a huge and unrivalled choice from across these nine bases. The programme includes over 170 weekly flights to the Canary Islands, over 180 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, well over 200 weekly flights to 14 Greek destinations and almost 150 weekly flights to Turkey during peak times.

The companies will be making further Summer 23 announcements over the coming weeks, including further UK bases to go on sale, as well as the launch of leisure city destinations for Summer 23.

In recent weeks, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported the unlocking of enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers on the back of travel restrictions easing. The reassurance of an ATOL protected package holiday is also proving to be popular with customers, as is the assurance of booking through a reputable provider that has looked after customers during the pandemic.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been widely praised and commended for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including swiftly and smoothly refunding over £1.4bn to customers who have had their flights or holidays cancelled. Most recently, both companies were once again awarded with Which? Recommended Provider status for the way they have looked after customers and independent travel agents. The Institute of Customer Service recently ranked Jet2holidays as the best UK tour operator and Jet2.com as the best UK airline for providing customer service. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays were also ranked as the Best Travel Firms for providing refunds according to a survey of respondents by Money Saving Expert, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority has recognised Jet2.com as the only UK airline to provide prompt refunds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "Following the positive response to six UK bases going on sale earlier than ever before just last week, we are very pleased to be adding Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle too. We know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before, which is why we are putting our exciting Summer Sun 2023 programme on sale now.

He adds: "This programme is not only giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to get ahead and book early, but it is giving them unrivalled choice and flexibility. As the leading airline and tour operator to so many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands we operate a huge flying programme which puts the customer in control of how long they holiday for. We know that this flexibility, coupled with the fact that they know they are booking flights and ATOL protected package holidays with a company that they can trust, will make our Summer 23 programme an enormous hit with customers and independent travel agents."

Key highlights announced today include:

Edinburgh

  • 32 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Preveza, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Naples, Verona.
  • Over 80 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

Glasgow

  • 27 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Naples, Malta.
  • Almost 100 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

Newcastle

  • 32 sun destinations on sale for Summer 23 - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey.
  • Over 110 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

This is on top of six bases already on sale for Summer 23:

Belfast International

  • 20 sunny hotspots on sale - Antalya, Dalaman, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Zante, Paphos, Faro (Algarve), Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Verona.
  • Over 40 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Birmingham

  • 43 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Naples, Sicily, Sardinia, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, Jersey, Innsbruck
  • Almost 200 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Bristol

  • 30 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Reus, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Innsbruck.
  • Almost 70 departing weekly flights during peak periods

East Midlands

  • 31 sunshine destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Malta, Jersey.
  • Over 85 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Manchester

  • 47 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sicily, Sardinia, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, La Rochelle, Jersey, Innsbruck, Tivat (Montenegro).
  • Over 280 departing weekly flights during peak periods

London Stansted

  • 41 sunny hotspots on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sardinia, Sicily, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Tivat (Montenegro), Malta, Jersey.

Almost 200 departing weekly flights during peak periods

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JET2 PLC
01:26pThree more bases on sale for Summer 2023 »
PU
01:26pJet2.com and Jet2holidays spread festive cheer this October half-term with Christmas ca..
PU
10/21JET2 : Summer Sun is now on sale for 2023 »
PU
10/19JET2 : Five-star success at Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards »
PU
10/14JET2 : Increasing demand for luxury helps Jet2holidays celebrate a decade of Indulgent Esc..
PU
10/13JET2 : com and Jet2holidays boost October capacity to the Canary Islands and Turkey in res..
PU
10/08JET2 : Jet2holidays Sees Bookings Double After Red List Cut »
PU
10/08JET2 : Jet2holidays announces the return of its annual VIP conference for independent trav..
PU
10/07TRAVEL RED LIST UPDATE : Statement »
PU
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 398 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 -190 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2022 22,0 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 2 560 M 3 529 M 3 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 193,00 GBX
Average target price 1 713,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-16.57%3 527
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.74%25 199
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%20 973
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.31%15 624
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.65%15 411
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.86%15 106