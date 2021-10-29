Wigan resident secures 5-star Indulgent Escape to Dalaman with Jet2holidays for just 70p »

Log in
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Caitlin Simm, from Wigan in Greater Manchester, has successfully bid on a 5-star Indulgent Escape holiday with Jet2holidays through the tour operator's 'Bid for a Break' campaign, seeing her scoop a luxury holiday to Dalaman in Turkey for just 70p.

The 23-year-old was told that after placing her bid of 70p, as she was the only user to bid that amount on the holiday and that amount was the lowest, it meant that she had entered the lowest unique bid and bought the seven-night Indulgent Escape for two adultsand two children to the Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa in Dalaman for that same price.

Caitlin is the latest person to successfully 'Bid for a Break' with Jet2holidays, after the UK's leading tour operator to leisure destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands launched the unique campaign, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid on their next holiday every week through its mobile app. So far, over ten holidaymakers have successfully 'Bid for a Break' securing holidays to the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain, the Algarve, and Balearic Islands.

In celebration of its Indulgent Escapes brand of luxury holidays turning ten years old, Jet2holidays has been giving holidaymakers the chance to bid on two 5-star luxury holidays through 'Bid for a Break.' Caitlin is the second person to successfully bid on a luxury Indulgent Escape.

Caitlin said: "I still can't believe I have bought a 5-star luxury break with Jet2holidays for just 70p. I love going on holiday, but things have not been easy over the last few years, so this has come at the perfect time. I randomly chose the bid and luck must have been on my side. This will be our first family holiday, and we cannot wait. We would like to thank Jet2holidays for giving us this opportunity, and I'd urge everyone to get involved and place their bid because it could be you jetting off next!"

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "In celebration of our 10th anniversary for Indulgent Escapes, we have given away two very special 5-star luxury holidays as part of our 'Bid for a Break' campaign. We would like to congratulate Caitlin for successfully bidding for our second Indulgent Escape, and hope she has a fantastic stay with all her family in Dalaman."

For bidders who are unsuccessful, all is not lost, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays. After giving away the two luxury Indulgent Escapes, Jet2holidays will continue to auction new holidays every week to sunshine hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, and Spain. Bids open at 9.00am on a Monday every week and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

To get involved, all customers need to do is visit Bid for a break | Jet2holidays decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price. To take part, customers need to download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, fill out the form with their contact details, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.

Jet2 plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:23 UTC.


