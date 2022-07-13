Jetblack : Corporate Update

Log in
Jetblack Corp. Corporate UpdatePress Release | 07/13/2022

Jetblack Corp. (OTCM: JTBK) would like to provide an update regarding status of the company. JTBK is currently in a non-binding due diligence and negotiation phase with a seller, where both parties have up to 45 days to come to terms on a deal with assets totaling over $1,000,000,000 USD. JTBK would like to caution readers nothing is binding currently, and very possible a deal may not be reached. The company is working towards a goal of reaching a binding agreement within the 45 day period.

Jetblack is currently in two other negotiations which are potentially smaller transactions. The company plans to update as developments occur.

Any questions can be directed to IR@JetblackCorp.com

About

Jetblack Corp. traditionally has been a company focused in emerging markets on the operations side. The company has refined itself into an asset acquisition and investment group focused in emerging markets, and technologies.

Disclaimer:

This press release should not in any way be misunderstood as an offer to sell securities or solicitation to sell securities. This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "hope," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions, and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's and management control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Investors should be cautioned that nine out of ten start-ups and small businesses fail. If the company cannot achieve financing, then it may not be able to follow through with its business plan. This may lead to an investor losing part or their entire investment. Investors may have trouble locating a broker-dealer to trade their stock. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The loss of key employees would be detrimental to the company's success and may cause failure. Currently, the company is considered a penny stock, the spreads can be very far apart, sometimes illiquid, and investors may not be able to sell when they want or for the price they paid. In some circumstances, the investor may lose all their investment. This press release is not an offer to sell securities. This press release should not be interpreted or misunderstood as an offer or solicitation to sell securities. Investors should also be cautioned that Covid-19, viruses, pandemics, diseases, also present serious challenges for business operations. Investors should note, these uncontrollable circumstances could potentially lead an investor to lose their entire investment quickly.

Jetblack Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
