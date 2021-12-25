Jetblack : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

STATEMENTS OF OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR AFFILIATE TRANSACTIONS FOR

JETBLACK CORP. (OTCMKTS: JTBK)

1. On December 20, 2021 Daniel A. Goldin, Chairman and CEO of Jetblack Corp. acquired a total of 108,000 common stock shares of JTBK on the open market for a total amount of $1005.

12/23/2021

JETBLACK CORP. /s/ Daniel A. Goldin

Daniel A. Goldin, Chairman and CEO