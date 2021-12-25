Log in
    JTBK   US47714A1051

JETBLACK CORP.

(JTBK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/23 02:34:29 pm
0.00989 USD   -0.60%
12:37aJETBLACK : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
12/20JETBLACK : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
12/13JETBLACK : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jetblack : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

12/25/2021 | 12:37am EST
STATEMENTS OF OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR AFFILIATE TRANSACTIONS FOR

JETBLACK CORP. (OTCMKTS: JTBK)

1. On December 20, 2021 Daniel A. Goldin, Chairman and CEO of Jetblack Corp. acquired a total of 108,000 common stock shares of JTBK on the open market for a total amount of $1005.

12/23/2021

JETBLACK CORP. /s/ Daniel A. Goldin

Daniel A. Goldin, Chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

Jetblack Corp. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 05:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -0,32 M - -
Net cash 2018 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -394x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 6,09 M 6,09 M -
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 5,97%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Goldin Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
