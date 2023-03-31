California, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit
03/31/2023 | 02:29pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California and three other states have joined the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit aimed at preventing JetBlue Airways from buying rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, according to a court filing.
In addition to California, the states of Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina signed on to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in early March.
