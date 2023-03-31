Advanced search
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
02:50:21 2023-03-31 pm EDT
7.235 USD   +1.90%
02:29pCalifornia, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit
RE
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Chartered JetBlue...
MS
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
California, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit

03/31/2023 | 02:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California and three other states have joined the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit aimed at preventing JetBlue Airways from buying rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, according to a court filing.

In addition to California, the states of Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina signed on to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in early March.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.97% 7.235 Delayed Quote.9.57%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. -0.06% 17.115 Delayed Quote.-12.17%
02:29pCalifornia, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit
RE
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Charter..
MS
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
03/24U.S. rejects JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing lawsuit
RE
03/24U.S. Transportation Dept denies JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing DOJ lawsuit
RE
03/21Judge sets October trial in US challenge to JetBlue's Spirit deal
RE
03/21JetBlue Sets Plan for 200 Daily Flights at Orlando International Airport, Starting With..
AQ
03/20Rising airline emissions could trigger global caps as early as 2024 -trade group
RE
03/17Jetblue Airways Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for March 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spir..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 106 M - -
Net income 2023 67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 324 M 2 324 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,10 $
Average target price 8,77 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION9.57%2 324
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%28 015
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.60%22 426
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.80%21 767
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.20%18 866
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC20.72%18 303
