  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
8.760 USD   +1.62%
05:13pFrontier and Spirit stocks fall heading into key merger vote
AQ
03:45pJetBlue Urges Spirit Shareholders to Decline Frontier Deal After Spirit Says JetBlue Revised Bid Not 'Superior'
MT
10:32aJetBlue Comments on Frontier-Spirit Announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Frontier Group sees a deal with Spirit Airlines after revised offer

06/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Illustration shows Spirit and Frontier Airlines logos

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Frontier Group Holdings Chief Executive Barry Biffle said on Monday the company's revised offer for Spirit Airlines Inc will be enough to secure a merger deal with the ultra-low-cost carrier.

"We're really excited about it and getting good feedback," Biffle told Reuters in an interview.

Frontier has been vying with JetBlue Airways Corp to acquire Spirit. Either of the deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

Denver-based Frontier last week bumped up the cash component of its offer for Spirit by $2 per share to $4.13 per share and agreed to prepay $2.22 per share as a cash dividend to Spirit stockholders following approval of the transaction. It also increased its reverse termination fee to Spirit by $100 million to $350 million.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -11.20% 9.36 Delayed Quote.-22.33%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.62% 8.76 Delayed Quote.-39.47%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. -7.95% 22.57 Delayed Quote.12.22%
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 163 M - -
Net income 2022 -224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 810 M 2 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-39.47%2 765
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.21%23 949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.16%20 001
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%18 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 282
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.31%14 362