Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-07-15 am EDT
8.135 USD   +2.84%
11:05aJetBlue Comments on Spirit's Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
11:02aISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer
RE
07/13JetBlue Says Spirit Airlines' Latest Shareholder Meeting Postponement Delaying Inevitable No Vote for Frontier Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer

07/15/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Spirit and Frontier Airlines logos

(Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc vote against the proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

Spirit had said on Wednesday it plans to delay a shareholder vote on its sale to Frontier Group for a fourth time amid a struggle to gather enough support for a deal that could create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

ISS reiterated its stance and said the sweetened offer from JetBlue Airways Corp was "favorable" for Spirit shareholders. Earlier this week, Frontier had declined to further raise its $2.7 billion bid.

"The prevailing Frontier share price in the time since the transaction was announced does not appear to indicate confidence from market participants that a recovery is on the horizon," ISS wrote in a report.

Last month, the influential advisory firm had echoed similar thoughts on the JetBlue offer for the ultra-low-cost carrier but at the time had maintained its support for the Frontier deal.

Spirit has been at the center of a heated takeover battle since it first announced a deal with Frontier in February.

Though JetBlue's $3.7 billion offer is higher, Spirit has repeatedly touted Frontier's bid, citing higher long-term benefits and fewer regulatory risks compared with JetBlue.

Spirit said it intends to push the special meeting to July 27 from July 15 after Frontier requested to defer the vote.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 1.56% 11.07 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 2.72% 8.115 Delayed Quote.-44.45%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 0.80% 23.96 Delayed Quote.8.79%
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
11:05aJetBlue Comments on Spirit's Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
11:02aISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer
RE
07/13JetBlue Says Spirit Airlines' Latest Shareholder Meeting Postponement Delaying Inevitab..
MT
07/13JetBlue Airways Criticizes Spirit Airlines' Latest Postponement of Shareholder Vote on ..
MT
07/13Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again
AQ
07/13JetBlue Airways Remains Encouraged by Ongoing Discussions With Spirit, Confirmed That F..
MT
07/13The A220 confirms its breakthrough on the small single-aisle market
AQ
07/13JetBlue Comments on Spirit's Adjournment of Special Meeting
BU
07/13AIRBUS - JETBLUE FIRST FLIGHT : The A220 confirms its breakthrough on the small single-ais..
AQ
07/13Spirit Airlines Postpones Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Proposed Frontier Merger to Ju..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 091 M - -
Net income 2022 -242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 537 M 2 537 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,91 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-44.45%2 537
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.61%23 946
AIR CHINA LIMITED23.90%19 813
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.82%19 001
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.43%15 704
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.05%13 684