ISS says JetBlue's Spirit offer 'more favorable' but sticks to Frontier

June 28 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
said JetBlue Airways Corp's latest offer to buy Spirit
Airlines Inc is "more favorable" for the ultra-low-cost
airline's shareholders, but maintained its support for the
Frontier deal.
Spirit Airlines on Tuesday again cited antitrust concerns to
reject JetBlue's sweetened offer and asked its shareholders to
vote for a merger with Frontier at Thursday's meeting.
The influential proxy advisory firm in a report dated Monday
said, with the shareholder meet to approve the deal set as early
as Thursday, it was hesitant to change its earlier stand
recommending them to vote for Frontier's offer.
"The addition of the ticking fee in the JetBlue offer – a
provision without a counterpart in the Frontier offer – provides
a further level of regulatory risk mitigation," ISS said.
JetBlue's ticking fee would give Spirit shareholders a
monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023
and the closing of the deal.
ISS in a report published on Friday had urged shareholders
of Spirit Airlines to vote for a proposed merger with Frontier
Group, after it boosted its offer for the airline.
Both JetBlue and Bill Franke-backed Frontier are locked in
an intense bidding war for Spirit as they seek to create the
fifth-largest airline in the United States that can take on the
legacy players.
