Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
8.620 USD   +5.77%
06/25ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
RE
06/24AIRLINE MERGER : Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines
AQ
06/24JetBlue Comments on Frontier-Spirit Announcement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer

06/25/2022 | 08:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

(Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has urged shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc to vote for a proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc .

"On balance, support for the merger with Frontier on the revised terms is warranted," the proxy advisory firm said in a report published late Friday and made public on Saturday.

Spirit is the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp.

The proxy advisory firm last month asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier's offer, saying JetBlue's competing offer of $30 a share is superior from a financial standpoint.

Earlier this month, New York-based JetBlue sweetened its offer for Spirit by $2 to $33.50 per share in cash.

Spirit Airlines on Friday said that Frontier raised its cash offer by $2 per share to buy the airline and urged its shareholders to back a merger deal with Frontier at a meeting next week.

Spirit shareholders are due to vote on the merger deal with Frontier on June 30.

ISS also said the current offer from Frontier appears preferable as it matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue's offer price and also provides a higher prepayment of $2.22 per share compared to $1.50 per share from JetBlue.

Denver-based Frontier also increased its reverse termination fee to Spirit by $100 million to $350 million.

Florida-based Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue's offer, saying it has a low likelihood of winning approval from U.S. regulators.

However, JetBlue has been persistent and said it continued to believe its proposal was superior to Frontier's adding that it will "more thoroughly" review and assess the revised terms of Frontier's proposal.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 6.57% 10.54 Delayed Quote.-22.33%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 5.77% 8.62 Delayed Quote.-39.47%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 2.90% 24.52 Delayed Quote.12.22%
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
06/25ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
RE
06/24AIRLINE MERGER : Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines
AQ
06/24JetBlue Comments on Frontier-Spirit Announcement
BU
06/24Frontier raises offer for Spirit to stave off JetBlue's bid
RE
06/23U.S. complaints against airlines soar as on-time arrivals fall
RE
06/23United to cut 12% of daily Newark flights to boost performance
RE
06/23Blade Air Mobility Strikes Partnership to Integrate Airport Service Into JetBlue Loyalt..
MT
06/23Exclusive-United to cut 12% of daily Newark flights to boost performance
RE
06/23JetBlue Introduces an All-New Way to Take Flight Through Its Award-Winning TrueBlue Loy..
BU
06/23Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Announces Partnership to Provide Helicopter Airport Transfers ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 185 M - -
Net income 2022 -224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 765 M 2 765 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,62 $
Average target price 13,78 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-39.47%2 765
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.21%23 949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.16%20 001
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%18 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 282
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.31%14 362