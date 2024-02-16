JetBlue Airways Corporation is a travel company, which provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates five types of aircraft: Airbus A220, Airbus A320, Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190. Airbus A220 aircraft have 140 seats in a single cabin layout. It has eight of Airbus A220 aircraft in its fleet. Airbus A320 aircraft in the classic configuration have 150 seats and those A320 aircraft, which have gone through its cabin restyling program have 162 seats. It has 113 restyled Airbus A320 aircraft in service. Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout have 200 seats and those with its Mint offering have 159 seats. Airbus A321neo aircraft have 200 seats and those with its Mint offering have 160 seats. The long-range version of its A321neo aircraft with Mint offering have 138 seats while its Embraer E190 aircraft have 100 seats.

