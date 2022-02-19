JetBlue Adds Third BlueCity in Mexico with Nonstop Flights from New York's JFK to Puerto Vallarta

Newest Nonstop Flights – Enabled by the Northeast Alliance – Expand JetBlue’s Award-Winning Service and Low Fares to Mexican Pacific Coast

To Celebrate Entry Into Service, Limited $99 One-Way Fares from JFK- PVR Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), with the first flight arriving in Puerto Vallarta this afternoon. Puerto Vallarta service will operate four times weekly, offering JetBlue customers an all-new destination and even more of the airline’s award-winning service and low fares.

Enabled by JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Puerto Vallarta service brings JetBlue to its third destination in Mexico and further expands the airline’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean, while diversifying and advancing its New York focus city strategy. JetBlue continues to grow beyond the U.S. with over 30 international destinations in more than two dozen countries. JetBlue also becomes the only airline to serve Puerto Vallarta with nonstop service from New York-JFK and now offers more weekly flights between greater New York City and the Mexican Pacific coast destination than any other airline.

“As demand for travel continues to increase, we are excited to introduce the new route to Puerto Vallarta, offering our Northeast customers a new destination in Mexico,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We look forward to continuing expanding our network and international presence in Latin America as part of our growth strategy.”

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is a new third option for JetBlue customers looking to travel to Mexico. From the charming cobblestone streets in downtown, to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone, Puerto Vallarta offers an authentic cultural experience for visitors. Puerto Vallarta’s picturesque beaches, family-friendly activities, world-class gastronomy and warm hospitality attract loyal return travelers year after year.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors from the Northeast to Puerto Vallarta thanks to this new direct service from JetBlue,” said Luis Villaseñor, Managing Director for Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “JetBlue has made it easier than ever to escape to warm and sunny Puerto Vallarta, the quintessential Mexican beach destination.”

“For Grupo Aeropuertuario del Pacifico (GAP) welcoming JetBlue for the first time in Puerto Vallarta is a celebration and a sign that the best is yet to come, by demonstrating passengers feel confident traveling and the airport provides the highest safety measures and investment in its history to offer customers the best travel experience,” said Briana Gisel Banda Renteria, Head of Public Relations and Project Management of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

On Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays Beginning February 19, 2022

JFK - PVR Flight #2097 PVR - JFK Flight #2098 9:00 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. 3:26 p.m. – 9:31 p.m.

Puerto Vallarta service will operate with a mix of both the Airbus A321neo and A320 aircraft. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

Book it better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $99 one way fares (c) for flights between New York-JFK and Puerto Vallarta – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

Good things come in packages

For even more savings, customers can also book a flight + hotel vacation package through JetBlue Vacations, giving them access to uniquely discounted hotels in addition to their JetBlue flight.

Vacation packages in Puerto Vallarta are available through JetBlue Vacations, offering customers a unique opportunity to save time and money by bundling their travel purchases. JetBlue Vacations packages also feature JetBlue’s award-winning onboard experience including unlimited complimentary snacks, free Wi-Fi and the ability to earn TrueBlue points.

“Our vacation packages elevate every step of the travel experience with flexibility, savings, perks and support you won’t find anywhere else,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “We’re excited to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to book their next vacation in Puerto Vallarta, a stunning resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. (c) New York (JFK) to Puerto Vallarta. Book by 2/22 for travel 3/1-4/30/22. (Mon & Wed travel). 3 day advanced purchase required. Blackout dates: 4/13-4/25/22. Terms apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220219005004/en/