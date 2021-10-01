JetBlue Airways : 2019 – 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report

OUR EXPERIENCES IN 2020 ONLY REINFORCED THE IMPORTANCE OF MITIGATING RISKS THAT THREATEN THE HEALTH OF OUR BUSINESS. WE HAVE SHARPENED OUR FOCUS ON ALL THINGS ESG.

J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

Dear Friends,

The events of 2020 radically altered life for many of us, with ramifications that will be felt for years to come.

The global pandemic shifted how we work, how we socialize, and of course - how we travel. It also exposed and exacerbated broader trends in society, bringing to light our role in confronting inequalities associated with systemic racism and historical disadvantages that people of color face.

After we parked aircraft, adjusted policies and procedures, and ensured a healthy and safe operation, we quickly shifted our focus to rebounding stronger and seizing new opportunities made available from the pandemic to better position JetBlue once travel returned. How could we apply lessons learned in responding to the pandemic to the mitigation of future risks?

Ultimately for us, our experiences in 2020 only reinforced the importance of mitigating risks that threaten the health of our business. Although at times challenging, we have only sharpened our focus on all things ESG - including identifying, tracking, and responding to the wide variety of threats our business may face in the future.

As such, 2020 was not just the year of COVID-19 - it was also the year that we became the first U.S. airline to achieve domestic carbon neutrality, realized today through large-scale carbon offsetting. It was also the year we began flying regularly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from San Francisco International Airport - allowing us to reduce lifecycle emissions up to 80% per gallon of delivered neat fuel.

2020 was also the year we launched our Diversity Leadership Council and a reimagined company-wide focus on confronting and correcting potential biases and inequalities in our communities and workplace. It was also the year we stood up our ESG Subcommittee of our Board of Directors, allowing for more focused discussion and advancement of key ESG issues at the highest level of company leadership.

As we move forward, we see substantial business opportunity associated with the climate transition and movement toward a more just, diverse and inclusive business. We are inspired by our crewmembers' and industry's resiliency and the unparalleled focus and commitment from other corporations, governments, and individuals to work together and do better. We have learned our business and industry is made of incredibly courageous, resilient, and imaginative leaders - and we're ready and excited to help lead the way to a stronger and more responsible future of aviation.

Sincerely,