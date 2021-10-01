Log in
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
JetBlue Airways : 2019 – 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report

10/01/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 0

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE REPORT

1

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 0

About This Report

Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, JetBlue remains focused on continuing to lead in ESG, through ambitious target-setting, clear actions and strategy, and transparent reporting.

After providing an abridged report for our 2019 performance, we are providing a full disclosure that aligns to the frameworks of the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

While these frameworks, particularly TCFD, are focused on climate change and emissions, we have integrated their recommendations across all ESG areas and include potential social impacts and other environmental impacts alongside climate-related impacts.

This report will cover our:

  • Governance structure and how we have integrated ESG considerations
  • Environmental investments, impacts, and metrics
  • Social responsibility in regard to labor practices and health & safety

In the appendix of this report, you will find full tables on our disclosed SASB metrics and mapping to our TCFD disclosures.

For additional reporting on JetBlue's work in philanthropy, volunteerism, disaster response, and general social responsibility and environmentalism, please refer to our annual financial reports and website, where we have publicly released general information on social and environmental efforts since 2006.

J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

THETHEREPORTFLIGHTPLLANN

4

10

THIS IS YOUR

GOVERNANCE

CAPTAIN SPEAKING:

EXECUTIVE LETTER

2858

ENVIRONMENTSOCIAL

7680

LOOKING FORWARDAPPENDIX

2

3

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 0

J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

1

T H I S I S Y O U R

CAPTAIN

SPEAKING

E X E C U T I V E L E T T E R

4

5

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 0

OUR EXPERIENCES IN 2020 ONLY REINFORCED THE IMPORTANCE OF MITIGATING RISKS THAT THREATEN THE HEALTH OF OUR BUSINESS. WE HAVE SHARPENED OUR FOCUS ON ALL THINGS ESG.

J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

Dear Friends,

The events of 2020 radically altered life for many of us, with ramifications that will be felt for years to come.

The global pandemic shifted how we work, how we socialize, and of course - how we travel. It also exposed and exacerbated broader trends in society, bringing to light our role in confronting inequalities associated with systemic racism and historical disadvantages that people of color face.

After we parked aircraft, adjusted policies and procedures, and ensured a healthy and safe operation, we quickly shifted our focus to rebounding stronger and seizing new opportunities made available from the pandemic to better position JetBlue once travel returned. How could we apply lessons learned in responding to the pandemic to the mitigation of future risks?

Ultimately for us, our experiences in 2020 only reinforced the importance of mitigating risks that threaten the health of our business. Although at times challenging, we have only sharpened our focus on all things ESG - including identifying, tracking, and responding to the wide variety of threats our business may face in the future.

As such, 2020 was not just the year of COVID-19 - it was also the year that we became the first U.S. airline to achieve domestic carbon neutrality, realized today through large-scale carbon offsetting. It was also the year we began flying regularly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from San Francisco International Airport - allowing us to reduce lifecycle emissions up to 80% per gallon of delivered neat fuel.

2020 was also the year we launched our Diversity Leadership Council and a reimagined company-wide focus on confronting and correcting potential biases and inequalities in our communities and workplace. It was also the year we stood up our ESG Subcommittee of our Board of Directors, allowing for more focused discussion and advancement of key ESG issues at the highest level of company leadership.

As we move forward, we see substantial business opportunity associated with the climate transition and movement toward a more just, diverse and inclusive business. We are inspired by our crewmembers' and industry's resiliency and the unparalleled focus and commitment from other corporations, governments, and individuals to work together and do better. We have learned our business and industry is made of incredibly courageous, resilient, and imaginative leaders - and we're ready and excited to help lead the way to a stronger and more responsible future of aviation.

Sincerely,

Robin Hayes

Joanna Geraghty

CEO

President & COO

6

7

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 0

J E T B L U E E S G R E P O R T

ENVIRONMENTAL

Emissions ex-offsets

Reduce aircraft emissions 25% per available seat mile (ASM) by 2030 from 2015 levels, excluding offsets

Emissions with offsets

Achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, including offsets

Sustainable Energy

10% of fuel to be from sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030

40% of 3 most common owned ground service equipment vehicle types to be converted to electric by 2025, and 50% by 2030

Waste

Eliminate single use plastics within service ware where possible. Where not possible, ensure plastic is recyclable

Maintain at least an 80% recycling rate for audited domestic flights

SOCIAL

Leadership Diversity

Double our race and ethnic minority representation at the officer and director level, from 12.5% to 25% by 2025

Increase our female representation at the officer and director level, from 32% to 40% by the end of 2025

Business Partner Engagement Engage with 80% of top active business partners by spend on ESG principles within the Business Partner Code of Conduct by 2023

GOVERNANCE

Board ESG Oversight

An ESG subcommittee of the Board, consisting of at least 3 members, meets 3 times a year by 2021

Board-level accountability and areas of ESG oversight published by 2021

Board ESG Fluency

Integrate ESG and DEI into Board member selection process by 2021

Executive Compensation Establish ESG goals tied to senior leadership compensation by 2021

WE SEE ROBUST

ESG OVERSIGHT

MADE OF CLEAR, MEASUREABLE ACTION. AS WE LOOK FORWARD, WE HAVE SET SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM TARGETS THAT WILL HOLD US ACCOUNTABLE IN ACHIEVING OUR LONG TERM GOALS.

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JetBlue Airways Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
