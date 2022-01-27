Log in
13.69 USD   +1.33%
JETBLUE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
JETBLUE AIRWAYS : 4Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
JETBLUE AIRWAYS : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
PU
JetBlue Airways : 4Q21 Earnings Presentation (pdf, 1.0MB), link opens in a new window

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
4Q21 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

JANUARY 27, 2022

SAFEHARBOR

This Presentation (or otherwise made by JetBlue or on JetBlue's behalf) contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this document and in documents incorporated herein by reference, the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and are based on information currently available to us. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation, the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, and the outbreak of any other disease or similar public health threat that affects travel demand or behavior; restrictions on our business related to the financing we accepted under various federal government support programs such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act; our significant fixed obligations and substantial indebtedness; risk associated with execution of our strategic operating plans in the near-term and long-term; the recording of a material impairment loss of tangible or intangible assets; our extremely competitive industry; volatility in financial and credit markets which could affect our ability to obtain debt and/or lease financing or to raise funds through debt or equity issuances; volatility in fuel prices, maintenance costs and interest rates; our reliance on high daily aircraft utilization; our ability to implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and maintain our culture as we grow; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers, including for aircraft, aircraft engines and parts and vulnerability to delays by those suppliers; our dependence on the New York and Boston metropolitan markets and the effect of increased congestion in these markets; our reliance on automated systems and technology; the outcome of the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice and certain state Attorneys General against us related to our Northeast Alliance entered into with American Airlines, our being subject to potential unionization, work stoppages, slowdowns or increased labor costs; our presence in some international emerging markets that may experience political or economic instability or may subject us to legal risk; reputational and business risk from information security breaches or cyber-attacks; changes in or additional domestic or foreign government regulation, including new or increased tariffs; changes in our industry due to other airlines' financial condition; acts of war or terrorism; global economic conditions or an economic downturn leading to a continuing or accelerated decrease in demand for air travel; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters; and external geopolitical events and conditions. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the year or each quarter in the year progresses, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections, beliefs, and assumptions upon which we base our expectations may change prior to the end of each quarter or year.

Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. You should understand that many important factors, in addition to those discussed or incorporated by reference in this Presentation, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this Presentation might not occur. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation. Other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This Presentation also includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Exchange Act and in accordance with Regulation G. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP within this Presentation.

4Q 2021 EARNINGS UPDATE

ROBIN HAYES

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

POSITIONING FOR LONG-TERM FINANCIAL STRENGTH

4Q 2021 EARNINGS

  • GAAP loss per share of ($0.40); non-GAAP loss per share of ($0.36) (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $31M (1) versus expected range of ($50M) - $50M (1)
  • Revenue down (9.7%) Yo2Y; CASM up 14.4% Yo2Y (GAAP); CASM ex-Fuel up 16.3% Yo2Y (non-GAAP)(1)

4Q 2021 BALANCE SHEET

  • In 4Q21, paid down approximately $120M of debt
  • $2.8B of liquidity at 4Q close, equal to 35% of 2019 revenue
  • Adjusted Debt to Cap ratio at 53% (1) (2)

1Q 2022 OUTLOOK

  • Capacity between (1%) - 2% vs 1Q 2019
  • Revenue down between (11%) - (16%) vs 1Q 2019
  • CASM ex-Fuel up between 13% - 15% vs 1Q 2019 (1)

FY 2022 OUTLOOK

  • Capacity up between 11% - 15% vs 2019
  • CASM ex-Fuel up between 1% - 5% vs 2019

(1)

Refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in Appendices A & B

4

(2)

As of December 31, 2021

PAVING A PATH TOWARDS VALUE CREATION

COMMERCIAL

Pulling unique levers and planning to serve a record number of customers

Capitalizing on Northeast

Alliance to unlock value and

promote competition

Increasing choice and lowering

fares through Fare Options

Evolving TrueBlue to reward

loyal customers and drive value

COSTS

Keeping our relentless focus on costs to deliver sustained profitability

Normalizing aircraft utilization

to historical levels

Ramping planned cost initiatives

with a focus on productivity

Leveraging investments in

technology

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Executing a measured

approach to capital

allocation to maximize value

Maintaining relative balance

sheet strength

Investing in margin-accretive

aircraft for future growth

Targeting investment grade

credit metrics

Restoring earnings and expanding margins to beyond 2019 levels

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JetBlue Airways Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
