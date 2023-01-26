Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
8.410 USD   -0.71%
08:26aJetBlue Airways expects higher 2023 profit on strong travel demand
RE
08:18aJetBlue Airways Q4 Swings Back to Profit, Revenue Up
MT
07:37aEarnings Flash (JBLU) JETBLUE Posts Q4 Revenue $2.42B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Airways expects higher 2023 profit on strong travel demand

01/26/2023 | 08:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JetBlue event marking first transatlantic flight between New York and London at JFK International Airport in New York City

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, aided by a strong rebound in travel demand even as economic worries mount.

U.S. carriers have been enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed borders, a strong U.S. dollar and rising corporate travel.

The New York-based carrier expects an adjusted profit of between 70 cents and $1.00 per share for 2023, compared with analysts' average estimate of 67 cents per share in Refinitiv IBES data.

However, the company warned of a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter of the year, sending its shares down more than 1% in premarket trade, partly due to high fuel costs that have upset the cost base for the airline industry, pushing many carriers to increase ticket prices.

JetBlue sees an adjusted loss in the range of 45 cents to 35 cents per share in the current quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of 4 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share for the quarter through December, versus analysts' average estimate of 20 cents per share.

Its total operating revenue rose nearly 32% to $2.42 billion, slightly above analysts' estimate of $2.41 billion.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
08:26aJetBlue Airways expects higher 2023 profit on strong travel demand
RE
08:18aJetBlue Airways Q4 Swings Back to Profit, Revenue Up
MT
07:37aEarnings Flash (JBLU) JETBLUE Posts Q4 Revenue $2.42B
MT
07:32aEarnings Flash (JBLU) JETBLUE Posts Q4 Revenue $2.42B
MT
07:32aEarnings Flash (JBLU) JETBLUE Posts Q4 Revenue $2.42B
MT
07:32aEarnings Flash (JBLU) JETBLUE Reports Adjusted Q4 EPS $0.22
MT
07:31aJetblue : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:15aJetblue Airways Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07:03aJetBlue Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
01/19Chesapeake Energy gets rid of Texas oil assets, Ama..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 146 M - -
Net income 2022 -318 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 724 M 2 724 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,41 $
Average target price 8,68 $
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION29.78%2 724
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 326
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.84%25 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 897
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.95%19 224
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 919