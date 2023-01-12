Advanced search
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21:03 2023-01-12 am EST
7.940 USD   +1.66%
09:08aJetBlue Announces New Routes – Many Made Possible Through the Northeast Alliance – All Out For Sale Starting Today
BU
01/11Buttigieg says 'irregularities' in safety message prompted ground stop
RE
01/11UPDATE 14-Airlines hope for return to normal Thursday after FAA outage snarls U.S. travel
RE
JetBlue Announces New Routes – Many Made Possible Through the Northeast Alliance – All Out For Sale Starting Today

01/12/2023 | 09:08am EST
Seven New Domestic and International Routes Take Off in 2023 From New York and Boston Focus Cities

Service Between Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta Brings More International Flying to West Coast Focus City

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that a variety of new routes launching this year – many made possible through its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines – are out for sale starting today, delivering more competition and new choices to customers in the airline’s New York and Boston focus cities. JetBlue is also advancing its focus city strategy on the West Coast with the introduction of an all-new international route in Los Angeles. These routes add more JetBlue flying across all corners of the airline’s route map in the Americas.

“The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition,” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, we’re introducing new flying elsewhere in our network to grow on the West Coast as part of our broader 2023 growth plans.”

New York and New England

JetBlue’s new flying in New York and Boston brings a new choice to many routes with limited competition today and is made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative NEA. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston. So far, the NEA has resulted in approximately 50 new routes out of JFK, LGA, BOS and EWR; increased frequencies on more than 130 existing routes; 90 nonstop routes with increased capacity; and 17 new international routes launched.

JetBlue’s new flying from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) includes:

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Atlanta (ATL)
Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA - ATL Flight # 2714

ATL - LGA Flight # 2713

8:20 a.m. – 10:46 a.m.

7:40 a.m. – 9:57 a.m.

LGA - ATL Flight # 2814

ATL - LGA Flight # 2813

1:30 p.m. – 4:02 p.m.

11:40 a.m. – 1:01 p.m.

LGA - ATL Flight # 2614

ATL - LGA Flight # 2613

4:59 p.m. – 7:33 p.m.

4:50 p.m. – 7:12 p.m.

LGA - ATL Flight # 2514

ATL - LGA Flight # 2513

7:55 p.m. – 10:22 p.m.

8:20 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Bermuda (BDA)
Summer Seasonal Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA - BDA Flight # 2177

BDA - LGA Flight # 2178

9:59 a.m. – 1:12 p.m.

2:15 p.m. – 3:33 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Hyannis (HYA)
Summer Seasonal Beginning May 5, 2023

LGA – HYA Flight # 2766

HYA - LGA Flight # 2765

12:29 p.m. – 1:44 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 4:39 p.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (LGA) and Nassau (NAS)
Beginning March 30, 2023

LGA - NAS Flight # 2439

NAS - LGA Flight # 2438

11:59 a.m. – 3:13 p.m.

4:15 p.m. – 7:13 p.m.

JetBlue’s new flying from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – featuring a new premium Mint® route – includes:

Saturday Only Mint Schedule between Newark (EWR) and Aruba (AUA)
Beginning June 15, 2023

EWR - AUA Flight # 2219

AUA - EWR Flight # 2220

9:00 a.m. – 1:48 p.m.

3:10 p.m. – 8:08 p.m.

Daily Schedule between Newark (EWR) and Montego Bay (MBJ)
Summer Seasonal Beginning June 15, 2023

EWR - MBJ Flight # 2357

MBJ - EWR Flight # 2356

1:40 p.m. – 4:31 p.m.

5:35 p.m. – 10:32 p.m.

JetBlue’s new flying from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) includes:

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Vancouver (YVR)
Summer Seasonal Beginning June 15, 2023

BOS - YVR Flight # 49

YVR - BOS Flight # 50

5:40 p.m. – 9:07 p.m.

10:10 p.m. – 6:27 a.m. (+1)

Los Angeles Growth

Outside the scope of the NEA, JetBlue is also independently advancing its focus city strategy at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). New, year-round service between LAX and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) will take off this summer. In 2023, JetBlue will operate service between Los Angeles and 20 nonstop destinations and offer more than 40 peak daily departures.

Daily Schedule between Los Angeles (LAX) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR)
Beginning June 15, 2023

LAX - PVR Flight # 1856

PVR - LAX Flight # 1857

8:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

1:50 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Book Better with JetBlue

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 155 M - -
Net income 2022 -293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 529 M 2 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION20.52%2 529
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.45%27 171
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.19%24 436
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.45%19 621
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.50%18 385
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC16.42%17 403