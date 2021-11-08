Log in
JetBlue Announces New Tentative Agreement on Negotiations with TWU
BU
U.S. airline disruptions cast a pall over holiday travel
RE
Icelandair and JetBlue Expand Strategic Codeshare Partnership
AQ
JetBlue Announces New Tentative Agreement on Negotiations with TWU

11/08/2021 | 03:10pm EST

11/08/2021 | 03:10pm EST
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has reached a new tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) for JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers.

“We’re pleased to share that the JetBlue and TWU negotiating committees have reached a new tentative agreement,” said Ed Baklor, head of customer care and programs, JetBlue. “Our inflight crewmembers have been on the frontline supporting and protecting JetBlue’s operation and our customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am proud of the TWU and JetBlue teams for recognizing our environment and coming to the table with solutions. We look forward to bringing this contract to a vote with our inflight crewmembers.”

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 033 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 127 M 5 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 250
Free-Float 66,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,12 $
Average target price 19,47 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION10.87%5 127
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.15%28 248
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.47%23 635
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.21.87%17 068
AIR CHINA LIMITED-7.70%15 997
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.03%15 468