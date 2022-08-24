Log in
JetBlue Announces System Operations Leadership Appointment

08/24/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Steve Olson as the airline’s new vice president, system operations. He will report to Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer.

Olson joins JetBlue from American Airlines where he currently serves as managing director of the carrier’s integrated operation center with oversight of nearly 6,000 daily American and American Eagle flights across the globe. He has spent nearly two decades with American – and its predecessors US Airways and America West – leading the carrier’s integrated operations center as well as its Phoenix hub. Olson began in commercial aviation as a frontline customer service representative with America West.

He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a licensed aircraft dispatcher and commercial pilot, and brings 14 years of experience as an aircraft maintenance technician with the Arizona Air National Guard.

“I’m excited to welcome Steve to JetBlue with his experience across so many aspects of aviation from maintenance and dispatch to the airport and the ops center,” said Geraghty. “As we continue to expand and evolve JetBlue’s operations, Steve’s leadership will play a big part in ensuring our crewmembers are set up to deliver the award-winning JetBlue experience for our customers. At the same time, I want to thank Alex for his 15 years of dedication to JetBlue and his support for our crewmembers.”

“It’s an honor to be joining the JetBlue system operations team as the company continues on its expansion path,” said Olson. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the many crewmembers who work around the clock to ensure safe and efficient operations for JetBlue’s customers.”

Alex Battaglia, who has led JetBlue’s system operations and airports teams, is retiring from JetBlue after more than 15 years with the company in a number of leadership roles, and after nearly 40 years in the airline industry.

“Our ability to navigate the most complex and difficult aviation environment in the United States has been in large part due to Alex’s deep airline expertise,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer. “His passion for taking care of our customers and crewmembers on every flight will leave a lasting mark on JetBlue.”

“I want to thank Alex for his many contributions to JetBlue over a tremendous period of change and growth for our company as our operation has doubled in size,” said Peter Boneparth, chairman of JetBlue’s board of directors. “Alex has been a champion for our brand over the years and we are grateful for his passion and dedication to JetBlue.”

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2022
