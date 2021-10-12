Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue : Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on October 26th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Audio Archives' following the conference call.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
04:32pJETBLUE : Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
02:01pJETBLUE : Releases Annual Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance Reports Showca..
BU
11:46aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on JetBlue Airways to $19 From $21, Mai..
MT
10/08RAJESH KUMAR : U.S. airlines look for holiday boost after Delta variant interrupts recover..
RE
10/06Industrials Move Higher; Airlines Fall After Goldman Downgrade -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/06JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Wolfe Research Adjusts JetBlue Airways PT to $13 From $14, Maintains Und..
MT
10/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
10/06JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Goldman Sachs Downgrades JetBlue Airways to Neutral Rating From Buy, Adj..
MT
10/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rolls-Royce, United S..
10/05RAJESH KUMAR : Airlines warn erratic global COVID-19 rules could delay recovery
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 987 M - -
Net income 2021 -277 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 913 M 4 913 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,45 $
Average target price 19,73 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION6.26%4 913
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.41%27 542
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.52%22 194
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.71%15 915
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.85%15 814
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.68%14 837