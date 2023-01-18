Advanced search
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:57 2023-01-18 pm EST
8.415 USD   -0.30%
02:53pJetBlue Appoints Gregg Brown as Vice President, Technical Operations
BU
01:39pJetBlue plane bumps into another plane at JFK airport
AQ
01/13JetBlue Airways Sets Payment Dates for Additional Prepayment to Spirit Stockholders
MT
JetBlue Appoints Gregg Brown as Vice President, Technical Operations

01/18/2023 | 02:53pm EST
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Gregg Brown as the airline’s new vice president, technical operations. Brown, who joins JetBlue next month, will oversee the carrier’s maintenance, materials, engineering, quality and other operational functions. He will report to Warren Christie, head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports and JetBlue University.

Brown brings over three decades of experience, most recently serving as vice president, technical operations at Spirit Airlines, where he leads the airline’s maintenance and supply chain functions.

Prior to Spirit, Brown worked at MRO Holdings, an aircraft maintenance and modification provider, and helped start its services division by growing a multinational team of experts. He also spent nearly 24 years with Southwest Airlines, serving in various positions, including senior director quality and FAA liaison. During his time with the carrier, he helped Southwest obtain a single operating certificate as part of its acquisition of AirTran Airways.

“Gregg’s extensive technical operations experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our fleet and network,” said Christie. “He’ll play an important role in bringing our crewmembers and business partners together in this next chapter for JetBlue. At the same time, I’d also like to thank Bill for his dedication to JetBlue and our crewmembers over the past four years.”

Brown added: “I’m excited to be joining JetBlue to lead an incredible team of technical operations professionals during a period of growth and expansion for the airline, and as JetBlue transforms its fleet with next-generation aircraft from Airbus and the retirement of the Embraer 190.”

William Cade, who has led technical operations since 2018, is retiring from JetBlue after nearly 40 years in the airline industry.

Brown began his career in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a crew chief and earned his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license.

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 147 M - -
Net income 2022 -316 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 734 M 2 734 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
