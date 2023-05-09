Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:57 2023-05-09 pm EDT
7.015 USD   -0.78%
03:01pJetBlue Appoints Michael Erbeck Vice President, Safety
BU
05/08Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in U.S. for lengthy delays
RE
05/08JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on JetBlue Airways to $8 From $10, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Appoints Michael Erbeck Vice President, Safety

05/09/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced the appointment of Michael Erbeck as the carrier’s new vice president, safety. He will report to Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports, and JetBlue University.

As vice president, Erbeck will lead JetBlue’s safety office, with oversight of the safe operations of the airline’s 1,000+ daily flights across a growing network spanning the Americas, U.K., and Europe. He will lead the execution of JetBlue’s long-term safety strategy to identify and eliminate or minimize safety risks to company operations, and work to evolve the company’s already vibrant Safety Management System (SMS).

Additionally, Erbeck will oversee all safety-related programs including occupational health, safety awareness, and safety and environmental compliance programs, to promote a robust safety culture. Finally, he will serve as the primary liaison between JetBlue and regulators including the FAA, NTSB, and OSHA, on matters of safety and compliance.

Erbeck joins JetBlue with nearly 30 years of aviation experience at United and Continental Airlines. Until 2021, he was a vice president at United, leading the carrier’s large global hubs at Newark and Washington Dulles airports. At EWR, Erbeck oversaw an average of more than 420 daily departures with a team of 14,000 employees and at IAD, about 245 daily departures and nearly 4,200 employees.

He began his career on the frontline with Continental in Newark in 1993 as a ramp service employee. Over the span of his tenure with Continental and later United, Erbeck held a wide variety of roles in customer service, ramp operations, station operations, safety, risk management, GSE maintenance, and reservations.

“Mike’s broad experience in aviation plus his passion for promoting safety and continuously improving safety performance and safety culture make him a great fit to lead our safety office,” said Christie. “Mike and team will ensure we continue to empower our 25,000 Crewmembers to do their best every day, with every flight, in support of our #1 value of safety.”

“I’m looking forward to joining JetBlue and partnering with the team to ensure we’re always on the forefront of safety in all areas of the company," Erbeck said. “At JetBlue, every crewmember is ultimately a member of our safety team and I’m eager to get to work hearing their ideas for how we can continue to build upon the already strong culture of safety.”

Erbeck is a graduate of Daniel Webster College with degrees in flight operations and aviation management. He also holds a private pilot’s license.

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
03:01pJetBlue Appoints Michael Erbeck Vice President, Safety
BU
05/08Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in U.S. for lengthy delays
RE
05/08JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on JetBlue Airways to $8 From $10, Maintains Underw..
MT
05/05Jetblue Airways Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/04JetBlue now using Raytheon Technologies' InteliSight and GlobalConnect to improve aircr..
AQ
05/04Analysis-Delta's pilot deal turns up the heat on rival airlines' union negotiations
RE
05/03Raytheon's Collins Aerospace's InteliSight to be Used on JetBlue Aircraft
MT
04/28JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04/28Fitch Affirms Long Beach, CA's Airport Revs at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/26Factbox-Microsoft-Activision deal joins mega mergers facing regulatory heat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 080 M - -
Net income 2023 142 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 318 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 167
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 8,34 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION9.10%2 318
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 580
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.08%21 981
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.46%20 456
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.75%18 957
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.54%16 932
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer