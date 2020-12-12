Log in
JetBlue : Arrives in Guyana With First Flights to Newest South American Destination

12/12/2020 | 08:01am EST
JetBlue Service to Capital City of Georgetown Expands the Airline’s International Presence

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has launched service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO), with the first roundtrip flight arriving back in New York this morning. The new service launches with four times weekly service on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where customers have long faced high prices and little competition,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We remain committed to this important region of our network and continue to connect more travelers with the people and places they want to see.”

JetBlue’s newest route connects New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever. Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the broader Caribbean and Latin American region to nearly 40 destinations.

"We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our beautiful country, Guyana,” said Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. “We are confident that their entry into the local market will help to advance the aviation sector, especially at a time when the sector is looking to rebuild, in the midst of this global pandemic. This latest investment by JetBlue – even in the current environment – also speaks to the level of confidence the airlines has placed on our country as a lucrative destination of choice."

JetBlue’s A321neo aircraft feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach (a). Inflight entertainment is powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue offers customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b).

For international travel, please check the latest entry requirements for your destination before your trip. You can get more information about travel restrictions by country on the U.S. Department of State website or through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

  1. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
  2. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.


© Business Wire 2020
