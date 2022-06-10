JetBlue CEO 'optimistic' airline can acquire Spirit

(Adds JetBlue CEO interview)
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp
Chief Executive Robin Hayes said Friday he is
"optimistic" he can reach a deal to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc
.
"We're pleased that there now seems to be a genuine desire
from the Spirit board to engage with us," Hayes told Reuters
late Friday in an interview. "We're going to continue to engage
with the Spirit board over the next few weeks."
Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit is the subject
of a bidding war between JetBlue and Frontier Group Holdings Inc
. Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue's offer, saying
it has a low likelihood of winning approval from U.S.
regulators.
Spirit postponed a shareholder vote on its merger with
Frontier to June 30 from June 10. Hayes said he
thinks the majority of Spirit shareholders believe JetBlue's
offer is superior and "that's why they had to delay the vote."
JPMorgan said in an analyst report 'Thursday that a deal by
JetBlue to buy Spirit has become a "growing probability."
Both bidders view Spirit as an opportunity to expand their
domestic footprints at a time when the U.S. airline industry is
dogged by persistent labor and aircraft shortages. Either of the
two deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
JetBlue has sweetened its offer for Spirit by increasing its
reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, raising
the overall value of its proposed deal to $3.4 billion. The New
York-based airline has offered to pay a portion of the fee
upfront after Spirit shareholders approve the deal.
Frontier has agreed to pay Spirit a break-up fee of $250
million but declined to raise its bid of $21.10 a share in cash
and stock https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1498710/000149871022000144/a220502pr2.htm
at Friday's closing price in response to JetBlue's revised
offer.
Hayes said the revised offers illustrate "the benefit of the
competitive process that the (Spirit) board should have run in
the first place. Things that have happened in the last two weeks
could have happened months ago."
JetBlue's "Northeast Alliance" (NEA) partnership with
American Airlines is a sticking point with Spirit.
The Justice Department sued JetBlue and American to unwind
the partnership. Spirit has asked JetBlue to drop the
partnership if it wants a deal, but JetBlue declined.
JPMorgan said JetBlue would be willing to trade away the NEA
partnership for a Spirit merger.
"Mergers are transformational by design," the note said.
