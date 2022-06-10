Log in
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 10/06/2022 BST
9.540 USD   -3.34%
06/10JetBlue CEO 'optimistic' airline can acquire Spirit
RE
06/10JPMorgan sees 'growing probability' of a Spirit-JetBlue deal
RE
06/10Paisly by JetBlue Revamps Website, Adding Thousands of Activities and New Enhancements; JetBlue Travel Products' Homegrown Platform Introduces Proactive Customer Support and Increased Inventory for Activities and Hotels
AQ
JetBlue CEO 'optimistic' airline can acquire Spirit

06/10/2022 | 11:57pm BST
(Adds JetBlue CEO interview)

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp Chief Executive Robin Hayes said Friday he is "optimistic" he can reach a deal to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc .

"We're pleased that there now seems to be a genuine desire from the Spirit board to engage with us," Hayes told Reuters late Friday in an interview. "We're going to continue to engage with the Spirit board over the next few weeks."

Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit is the subject of a bidding war between JetBlue and Frontier Group Holdings Inc . Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue's offer, saying it has a low likelihood of winning approval from U.S. regulators.

Spirit postponed a shareholder vote on its merger with Frontier to June 30 from June 10. Hayes said he thinks the majority of Spirit shareholders believe JetBlue's offer is superior and "that's why they had to delay the vote."

JPMorgan said in an analyst report 'Thursday that a deal by JetBlue to buy Spirit has become a "growing probability."

Both bidders view Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints at a time when the U.S. airline industry is dogged by persistent labor and aircraft shortages. Either of the two deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

JetBlue has sweetened its offer for Spirit by increasing its reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, raising the overall value of its proposed deal to $3.4 billion. The New York-based airline has offered to pay a portion of the fee upfront after Spirit shareholders approve the deal.

Frontier has agreed to pay Spirit a break-up fee of $250 million but declined to raise its bid of $21.10 a share in cash and stock https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1498710/000149871022000144/a220502pr2.htm at Friday's closing price in response to JetBlue's revised offer.

Hayes said the revised offers illustrate "the benefit of the competitive process that the (Spirit) board should have run in the first place. Things that have happened in the last two weeks could have happened months ago."

JetBlue's "Northeast Alliance" (NEA) partnership with American Airlines is a sticking point with Spirit.

The Justice Department sued JetBlue and American to unwind the partnership. Spirit has asked JetBlue to drop the partnership if it wants a deal, but JetBlue declined.

JPMorgan said JetBlue would be willing to trade away the NEA partnership for a Spirit merger.

"Mergers are transformational by design," the note said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -4.91% 14.71 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -2.65% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-26.90%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -3.34% 9.54 Delayed Quote.-33.01%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. -0.04% 22.28 Delayed Quote.2.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 122 M - 7 405 M
Net income 2022 -190 M - -154 M
Net Debt 2022 2 049 M - 1 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 060 M 3 060 M 2 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,54 $
Average target price 13,70 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-30.69%3 282
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.96%24 501
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.39%17 683
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.79%16 356
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 666
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.47%14 572