JetBlue Expands Caribbean Network, Adding Service to Belize and St. Kitts, Out For Sale Starting Today

Additional New Flights to Raleigh, Grenada and Nassau Introduce Low Fares and Great Service from Focus Cities

New Mint Service Planned From Los Angeles to The Bahamas, Boston to Grenada

To Celebrate Launch, Limited $59, $149, $159 and $179 Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced plans to continue expanding across the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of two new destinations, bringing more low-fare, great service flights to customers in the airline’s New York, Boston Orlando, and Los Angeles focus cities.

Launching later this year, JetBlue will now offer nonstop flights to two new destinations from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) in St. Kitts and Nevis and Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City, Belize (a).

JetBlue is also set to launch service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau, Bahamas; Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) in Grenada (a); and Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina. Seats are out for sale today with fares as low as $59, $149, $159, and $179 (b).

“We are proud to continue diversifying our network and to introduce even more options to connect our customers in our focus cities of New York, Boston, Orlando, and Los Angeles to the places they want to fly, bringing more great service and everyday low fares to more customers,” said David Jehn, vice president, network planning and partnerships, JetBlue. “These new routes will position JetBlue to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations, while also furthering the airline’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

JetBlue – currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. – is known for having the most legroom in coach (c), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (d), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

Connecting New York to Popular Caribbean Destinations

JetBlue’s growth in the Caribbean is part of a broader reach into international markets. In recent years, the airline has built a robust network throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. With JetBlue’s entry into St. Kitts and Nevis and Belize, the airline will now operate in 27 countries within the region and introduce a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and visiting family and friends travelers. As a leader at JFK, JetBlue’s new routes to Belize and St. Kitts are part of JetBlue’s strategy to continue to grow in under-served geographies while bringing more choices and options for our customers. JetBlue will now serve 29 countries from JFK and will offer an average of up to 192 departures per day during peak periods.

Service from New York (JFK) to St. Kitts will begin November 2 bringing a new choice to a route with limited competition today. St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Kitts boasts a wealth of cultural attractions, lush greenery, pristine beaches, majestic volcanic peaks, and vibrant festivals that showcase the island's unique heritage and traditions.

“We welcome JetBlue’s announcement of nonstop, 3x weekly service from New York to St. Kitts as a testament to the growing interest in our beautiful island,” said Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis. “This addition not only adds year-round airlift capacity for the growing travel demand but also enhances the tourism industry, thus generating economic activity for our nationals and residents. I look forward to a positive and mutually beneficial fruitful partnership with JetBlue as we work to create a self-sustaining nation and premier tourism destination.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and St. Kitts (SKB)

Operating Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning November 2, 2023

JFK- SKB Flight #2967 SKB-JFK Flight #2968 8:29 a.m. – 2:14 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Belize City will build on JetBlue’s success in the broader region. Belize is one of Central America’s most biodiverse countries, touting tropical jungles, wildlife reserves, and cascading flora and fauna. Service from New York’s JFK to Belize City is set to launch on December 6. JetBlue will be the only airline to offer service from New York-JFK to Belize.

“We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue’s first-ever flight to Belize in December. The service comes at a perfect time as New Yorkers seek warm-weather holiday options” said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize’s Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. “This nonstop flight from JFK, which serves more than 61 million travelers annually, is a huge win for our ongoing efforts to make Belize accessible to more U.S. visitors. We can’t wait for passengers to disembark and explore the beauty of our country, the richness of our cultures, and the warmth of our people. Additionally, we’re so happy for our fellow Belizeans, now living in New York, as this new non-stop service makes it convenient for them to visit home and their loved ones.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Belize City (BZE)

Operating Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning December 6, 2023

JFK- BZE Flight #2781 BZE-JFK Flight #2784 8:29 a.m. – 12:14 p.m. 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Connecting Orlando to Raleigh

JetBlue’s new flight connecting Orlando to Raleigh, North Carolina will offer customers in Central Florida more choices for travel and furthers JetBlue’s mission to establish JetBlue as Orlando’s national low-fare carrier of choice. By the end of 2023, JetBlue will be serving 26 nonstop destinations and will offer an average of 57 departures per day from Orlando.

Daily Schedule between Orlando (MCO) and Raleigh (RDU)

Beginning November 2, 2023

MCO- RDU Flight #1592 RDU-MCO Flight #1591 1:00 p.m. – 2:41 p.m. 3:26 p.m. – 5:09 p.m.

New Service to Grenada

Launching November 4, JetBlue will now offer the only service between Boston and the Caribbean island of Grenada, featuring the airline’s premium Mint® service. With JetBlue’s introduction into Grenada, the airline will be flying an average of 137 daily departures from this focus city in November.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Grenada (GND)

Operating Saturdays only beginning November 4, 2023

BOS- GND Flight #2153 GND-BOS Flight #2152 8:00 a.m. – 1:43 p.m. 3:03 p.m. – 7:04 p.m.

Bahamas Expansion

JetBlue is also advancing its focus city strategy at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with the introduction of an all-new international route. JetBlue will become the first airline to serve Nassau with nonstop service from Los Angeles, pioneering this unique service for an unserved market. The new route will offer customers JetBlue’s award-winning Mint® premium experience. Following the launch of Nassau, JetBlue will operate service between Los Angeles and 20 nonstop destinations and offer more than 40 peak daily departures.

Schedule between Los Angeles (LAX) and Nassau (NAS)

Operating Saturdays only beginning November 4, 2023

LAX- NAS Flight #2710 NAS-LAX Flight #2711 9:50 a.m. – 6:20 p.m. 7:40 p.m. – 10:25 p.m.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $59, $149, $159, and $179 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

Subject to receipt of government operating authority. New York (JFK) to St Kitts (SKB) U.S. originating and one-way only. Book by: 6/7/2023 for travel 11/2-12/13/23 (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday travel). Blackout dates: 11/17-11/26/2023. 21 day advanced purchase required. New York (JFK) to Belize (BZE) U.S. originating and one-way only. Book by: 6/7/2023 for travel 12/6/23-1/27/24 (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday travel). Blackout dates: 11/17-11/26/2023 and 12/21/23-1/3/24. 21 day advanced purchase required. Boston (BOS) to Grenada (GND) U.S. originating and one-way only. Core only, no Mint. Book by: 6/7/2023 for travel 11/4-12/13/23 (Saturday travel). Blackout dates: 11/17-11/26/2023. 21 day advanced purchase required. Los Angeles (LAX) to Nassau (NAS). U.S. originating and one-way only. Core only, no Mint. Book by: 6/7/2023 for travel 11/4-12/13/23 (Saturday travel). Blackout dates: 11/17-11/26/2023. 21 day advanced purchase required. Orlando (MCO) to Raleigh (RDU) one-way only. Book by: 6/7/2023 for travel 11/2-12/13/23. Blackout dates: 11/17-11/26/2023. 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us.

