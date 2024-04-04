JetBlue announced it has expanded its Paris service with its inaugural flight from Boston, which departed from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). JetBlue's new flight between Boston and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) follows the successful launch of service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) last summer and further builds on its transatlantic offering from its Boston focus city. In addition to Paris, JetBlue offers daily service to London, Amsterdam, and most recently initiated seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.

In addition, JetBlue plans to add a second daily flight from New York's JFK to Paris starting on June 20th. Sched between Boston (BOS) and Paris (CDG). Daily service starting April 3, 2024 (Eastbound) & April 4, 2024 (Westbound).

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue's Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite®? seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 - offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft- allows JetBlue to effectively disrupt the transatlantic market with the airline's service and low fares.

To celebrate the launch of new service to Paris, seats are on sale with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $599 roundtrip for the airline's core experience and starting at $2,499 for JetBlue's premium Mint experience. France-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at EUR 499 ($549) for core and EUR 1,999 ($2,199) for Mint available on jetblue.com(a). Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find the airline's best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue's fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More®?

Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue's customer service channels; and more. Charles de Gaulle airport is Europe?s second busiest international airport, serving more than 76 million travelers in 2019. JetBlue?s presence at Charles de Gaulle gives it visibility at an iconic global hub to build a new base of travelers in France and beyond.

JetBlue operates from Terminal 2B, which offers travelers a modern airport experience with dozens of shops, restaurants and easy access to a variety of convenient ground transportation options into the heart of Paris and other French regions. JetBlue?s dedication to the communities it serves is exemplified by its climate commitments. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, the airline?s science-based target aims to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half on a per-seat basis by 2035 from 2019 levels.

The airline is working to achieve this through a combination of external partnerships and advocacy for industry advances in sustainability along with internal efforts to drive additional operational efficiencies. Through this strategy, JetBlue?s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry targets. JetBlue believes sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the most meaningful way the industry can significantly address its emissions and is proud to support the growing SAF market with three currently-producing SAF suppliers in the U.S., along with multiple partnerships and investments for future SAF and new SAF technologies.

The airline?s Mint premium experience offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door ? including two Mint Studio® seats ?

and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. In addition to countless intuitive design touches, every customer will feel at home in the air with the newly launched Mint amenity kits. Tucked into a stylish and reusable foldable backpack designed by Caraa, the new amenity kits contain popular wellness products from New York-based brands Dr. Dennis Gross and Plus Ultra, in addition to Tuft & Needle sleep amenities.

Mint customers enjoy delicious, restaurant-style small plates curated by Delicious Hospitality Group?s (DHG) popular New York City restaurants Legacy Records, Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. Their inventive culinary style and hospitality expertise brings the best inflight dining experience to Mint tray tables. JetBlue?s core experience offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly ?coach?

but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats ? including 24 Even More® Space Seats ?

customers enjoy a boutique-style experience and the most legroom in coach(b) no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline?s partnership with New York-based restaurant group DIG to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet ? JetBlue?s complimentary meal in core.

Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers, regardless of fare type, may bring one carry-on, space permitting, and one personal item.