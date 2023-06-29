JetBlue announced it has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market to continental Europe with new, nonstop service between New Yorkâ€™s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) taking off today. Paris is the large market JetBlue did not already serve from New York and is among the most requested destinations from the airlineâ€™s customer base. With daily flights connecting New York to Paris, the successful routes between the U.S. and London, and service to Amsterdam coming later this summer, JetBlue plays a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have dominated transatlantic routes for decades.

Additionally, JetBlue plans to launch service between Boston and Paris in 2024. Flights will operate daily on JetBlueâ€™s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint SuiteÂ® seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 â€“ offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft â€” will allow JetBlue to effectively disrupt the market with the airlineâ€™s service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and Paris.

To celebrate the launch of new service to Paris, seats are on sale with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $499 roundtrip for the airlineâ€™s core experience and starting at $2,499 for JetBlueâ€™s premium Mint experience. France-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at â‚¬399 ($449) for core and â‚¬1,599 ($1,799) for Mint available on jetblue.com.