Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service from New York and Boston to Dublin Introduces the Airline’s Award-Winning Mint® and Core Product Offerings to its Fourth Transatlantic Market To Celebrate Launches, Limited Roundtrip Fares Starting at $399, $499, €399, €499 in Core and $1999, $2499, €1999, €2499 in Mint Available

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced it has expanded its transatlantic offerings with new, nonstop flights taking off from New York and Boston today. Daily summer-seasonal service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Dublin Airport (DUB) will operate through September 30, 2024 and reinforce JetBlue’s role as a disruptor in the industry as it brings low fares and great service to these popular routes.

JetBlue has disrupted the transatlantic market since it first launched flights to London in 2021 offering a fresh, innovative, customer-focused experience without the historically high fares of legacy carriers. Since then, JetBlue has expanded its portfolio to include Paris, Amsterdam and now Dublin, and will continue its growth in Europe with seasonal flights to Edinburgh and additional frequencies to Paris later this spring.

“JetBlue’s entrance into Dublin is set to introduce a new era of low fares and great service between Ireland and the Northeast,” said Joanna Geraghty, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We look forward to introducing our award-winning Mint and core service to business and leisure customers traveling to and from Dublin just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day and the summer holiday season.”

Travelers from the U.S. account for nearly 20% of all overseas tourism to Ireland, and Dublin has been among the most requested European destinations previously not served by JetBlue. With a strong, historic connection between Ireland and the United States – especially JetBlue’s Northeast focus cities, New York and Boston – that draws millions of travelers each way annually, JetBlue continues to deliver on its commitment to bring customers to the places they most want to go. Customers traveling from Dublin can conveniently connect to other destinations JetBlue serves from New York and Boston across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.

“The arrival of JetBlue to Dublin Airport is very good news for both passengers and Ireland and these new direct routes between Dublin and New York and Boston are going to prove really popular. Demand for transatlantic travel has never been higher, with stronger than ever business links continuing to grow between Ireland and the US. These new services from JetBlue will mean greater choice and value for our passengers and the Dublin Airport looks forward to working with JetBlue tonight ensure they are a flying success,” said Gary McLean, Managing Director, Dublin Airport.

“We are delighted that JetBlue has chosen to initiate new nonstop services to Ireland. The introduction of the new routes from New York and Boston to Dublin is exciting news for tourism to the island of Ireland. We look forward to working closely with JetBlue to maximize the promotion of these services. Direct, convenient, and competitive access is critical to tourism,” said Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland CEO. “Tourism Ireland is committed to working with airline partners like JetBlue and other key partners to drive demand for these new routes, and, through our multi-faceted campaigns, to communicate to consumers the ease and convenience of traveling from the East Coast to Ireland and the great experiences and warm welcome that awaits.”

With this new destination, JetBlue is once again disrupting transatlantic service with an elevated experience specially designed for its Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft. The airline’s Mint premium experience offers customers fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. In addition to countless intuitive design touches, every customer will feel at home in the air with the newly launched Mint amenity kits. Tucked into a stylish and reusable foldable backpack designed by Caraa, the new amenity kits contain popular wellness products from New York-based brands Dr. Denis Gross and Plus Ultra, in addition to Tuft & Needle sleep amenities. Mint customers enjoy delicious, restaurant-style small plates curated by Delicious Hospitality Group’s (DHG) popular New York City restaurants Legacy Records, Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. Their inventive culinary style and hospitality expertise brings the best inflight dining experience to Mint tray tables.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. Core customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit with the most legroom in coach(a) as well as innovative, fresh meals crafted specifically for the A321neo with Mint aircraft. JetBlue worked with NYC-based culinary partner DIG to design an innovative and high-quality menu that more closely aligns with the beloved culinary experience on JetBlue’s A321 Long Range transatlantic routes. Upon launch, options for core customers will include crepes with smoked turkey, brie and caramelized onion jam; herb and cheese frittata; pesto pasta salad with grilled chicken; and sesame noodles with ginger garlic tofu, carrots and daikon.

All customers stay connected throughout the flight with fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi(b) and have access to a wide selection of entertainment, including exclusive content from Peacock. To honor the new destination, JetBlue’s seatback screens will also offer a curated catalog of Irish entertainment, including films such as Belfast, Once and Brooklyn, and specially-curated audio stories about Ireland from travel storytelling platform Autio. All customers are able to enjoy a multi-screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue’s transatlantic service, visit: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Dublin (DUB)

Daily seasonal service starting March 13 (Eastbound) & March 14 (Westbound)

(through September 30, 2024)

*all times local JFK- DUB Flight #841 DUB - JFK Flight #842 8:47 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. (+1) 10:45 a.m. – 1:22 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Dublin (DUB)

Daily seasonal service starting March 13 (Eastbound) & March 14 (Westbound)

(through September 30, 2024)

*all times local BOS - DUB Flight #353 DUB - BOS Flight #354 8:42 p.m. – 8:20 a.m. (+1) 10:55 a.m. – 12:57 p.m.

Flights to Dublin will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft with 16 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 144 core seats and Airbus’ Enhanced Cabin with XL Bins. The A321neo with Mint features a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency and up to 500 nautical miles in additional range.

To celebrate the launch, seats on the Dublin routes are on sale starting today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $399 roundtrip from Boston and $499 from New York for the airline’s award-winning core experience and starting at $1999 and $2499 for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. Ireland originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($439) to Boston and €499 ($549) to New York for core and €1999 ($2179) and €2499 ($2729) for Mint available only on jetblue.com (c).

JetBlue’s Commitment to Sustainability

JetBlue’s dedication to the communities it serves is exemplified by its industry-leading climate commitments. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, the airline’s science-based target aims to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half on a per-seat basis by 2035 from 2019 levels. The airline is working to achieve this through a combination of external partnerships and advocacy for industry advances in sustainability along with internal efforts to drive additional operational efficiencies. Through this strategy, JetBlue’s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry targets.

JetBlue believes sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the most meaningful way the industry can significantly address its emissions and is proud to support the growing SAF market with three currently-producing SAF suppliers in the U.S., along with multiple partnerships and investments for future SAF and new SAF technologies. JetBlue has sourced Neste SAF for its inaugural Irish flights, delivered into Dublin Airport in partnership with American Express Global Business Travel and UKG, as the airline continues to explore additional SAF opportunities in its transatlantic destinations and we all work together to build a more sustainable future of flight.

Book Better with JetBlue

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

a) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft.

b) Fly-Fi® is available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us

c) New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 3/15/2024. Travel 3/19/2024-5/8/2024. 3-day advanced purchase required. Terms apply. Price is based on a dollar-to-euro conversion as of 2/20/2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313707997/en/