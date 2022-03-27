JetBlue Further Expands to Midwest with Daily Nonstop Service to Milwaukee from Boston and New York

Milwaukee Becomes Airline’s 110th Destination, Further Expanding Low Fares and Award-Winning Service to the Midwest

$59 and $69 One Way Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), with the first flight arriving in Milwaukee this morning. With daily nonstop flights from New York and Boston, JetBlue continues to advance its growth strategy in the Northeast and introduce the airline’s award-winning service and low fares to new customers in the Midwest.

Enabled by JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Milwaukee service expands the airline’s presence in the Midwest, while diversifying and advancing its New York and Boston focus city strategy. Milwaukee is one of more than half a dozen new cities recently added to JetBlue’s route map. In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports and 200 daily departures from Boston.

“Adding Milwaukee to our route map will help diversify our markets, support our Northeast growth strategy and give our customers more travel options,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We are excited to offer our customers flying for business or leisure an opportunity to explore Milwaukee and connect Milwaukee residents to our New York and Boston focus city networks.”

Located on the scenic shore of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee offers an exceptional blend of stunning natural beauty, big city arts and entertainment, and Midwest charm. A downtown RiverWalk connects German heritage-inspired Old World Third Street to the Historic Third Ward with its shops and art galleries and Milwaukee Public Market. Milwaukee is a city of colorful, walk-around neighborhoods, acclaimed culinary scene, and entrepreneurial spirit, where exciting attractions like the Milwaukee Art Museum meet brewery tours, excursion boats, professional sports and a summer-long schedule of lakefront festivals.

“Milwaukee County is thrilled that JetBlue will bring more tourists and business travelers from New York and Boston to Milwaukee and beyond. Our amazing lakefront, cultural attractions, restaurants, and breweries are just some of the ways that Milwaukee offers guests a world-class experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I commend the Airport team for successfully recruiting JetBlue to MKE. We are excited to use the new service!”

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) currently offers nonstop flights to 35+ destinations coast-to-coast, and more than 200 international destinations are available with just one connection. Earlier this month, MKE received an Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Best Airport – North America award from Airports Council International, one of just eight U.S. airports to receive this honor.

“JetBlue’s outstanding customer service and in-flight product will be a big hit for Milwaukee travelers,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik, who also serves on the VISIT Milwaukee Board of Directors. “Many people have been asking when JetBlue would come to Milwaukee. I’m glad that day has arrived. With our community’s support, JetBlue will do well here and carry many travelers to New York and Boston.”

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Milwaukee (MKE) Daily service starting March 27, 2022 *all times local BOS-MKE Flight #2229 MKE-BOS Flight #2230 7:30 a.m. – 9:09 a.m. 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Milwaukee (MKE) Daily service starting March 27, 2022 *all times local JFK - MKE Flight #679 MKE-JFK Flight #680 2:59 p.m.- 4:31 p.m. 9:57 a.m.- 12:59 p.m.

Milwaukee service will operate using Airbus A220 aircraft, a next-generation aircraft that combines style and substance with its game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design offering an industry-leading onboard customer experience. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $69 and $59 one-way fares (c) for flights from New York-JFK and/or Boston to Milwaukee – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. (c) New York (JFK) and/or Boston (BOS) to Milwaukee (MKE). Book by 3/29 for travel 9/7- 11/16/22 (exclude Friday and Sunday travel). 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply.

