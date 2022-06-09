Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
9.870 USD   -3.52%
05:47pJetBlue Airways Officially Launches Service to Canada
MT
05:36pJetBlue Launches Service to Canada with First Flight Landing in Vancouver
BU
02:37pAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, JETBLUE FEDERAL AND STATE ANTITRUST LAWSUITS CAN GO FORWARD : Reuters
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Launches Service to Canada with First Flight Landing in Vancouver

06/09/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JetBlue Introduces Award Winning Service and Low Fares to Vancouver with Nonstop Flight from New York’s JFK

Limited $119 Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), with the first flight arriving in British Columbia this evening. With daily nonstop flights from New York, JetBlue continues to advance its transcontinental growth strategy and introduces the airline’s award-winning service and low fares to new customers in Canada.

Strengthening JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Vancouver service brings JetBlue to its first destination in Canada, while diversifying its New York focus city strategy. JetBlue also becomes the only airline to serve Vancouver with nonstop service from New York-JFK. Vancouver is one of more than half a dozen new cities recently added to JetBlue’s route map. JetBlue continues to grow beyond the U.S. with over 30 international destinations in more than two dozen countries. In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports.

“The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning, JetBlue. “We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”

Vancouver is a coastal city in Canada’s Pacific Northwest that sits on the traditional unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Peoples. It is a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts with its urban beaches, rainforest-hiking trails, and picturesque sea to sky scenery as well as world-class ski resorts minutes away from the city. Vancouver is a perfect year-round destination where travelers can enjoy four distinct seasons. Its historic neighborhoods are home to green spaces, cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants and bars.

“JetBlue’s new direct service to JFK means easier access from an important east coast market and is another significant step for Vancouver towards rebuilding our visitor economy. Nonstop air service from key North American cities makes our city an even more appealing destination for business events and for leisure travelers; JetBlue couldn’t have made a better choice as its first Canadian destination than Vancouver,” said Royce Chwin, President & CEO, Destination Vancouver.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub serving passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability. YVR was named Best Airport in North America for 12th consecutive year by the Skytrax World Airport Awards. YVR was also the only airport in Canada to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Airport Excellence award, which recognizes airports selected by passengers for providing the highest health, hygiene and safety protocols during the global pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue to YVR and are proud to make Vancouver the airline’s first Canadian destination in its growing North American network,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. “JetBlue brings another direct link between Vancouver and New York City. The new nonstop service to JFK is an important connection between our two regions for both business and leisure travel, further strengthening YVR’s position as a diverse hub and directly benefiting our community and the economy that supports it.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Vancouver (YVR)
Daily service starting June 9, 2022
*all times local

JFK-YVR Flight #603

YVR-JFK Flight #604

6:59 p.m. – 10:26 p.m.

11:30 p.m. – 7:48 a.m.+1 day

Vancouver service will operate using Airbus A320 aircraft. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

Book it better with JetBlue
To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $119 one-way fares (c) for flights between New York -JFK and Vancouver – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 110 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

(a)

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(b)

Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

(c)

New York (JFK) to Vancouver (YVR). Book by 6/10 for travel 9/7- 11/16/22. 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
05:47pJetBlue Airways Officially Launches Service to Canada
MT
05:36pJetBlue Launches Service to Canada with First Flight Landing in Vancouver
BU
02:37pAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, JETBLUE FED : Reuters
MT
12:17pU.S. government antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue to go forward, jud..
RE
06/08Spirit Airlines, a bidding war target, postpones buyout vote
AQ
06/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Roller-Coaster ride continues
06/08JetBlue Airways Welcomes Spirit Airlines' Postponement of Special Meeting
MT
06/08Paisly by JetBlue Revamps Website, Adding Thousands of Activities and New Enhancements
BU
06/08JetBlue Comments on Spirit's Postponement of Special Meeting
BU
06/08Twists and turns in takeover battle for Spirit Airlines
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 122 M - -
Net income 2022 -190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 282 M 3 282 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,23 $
Average target price 13,70 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-28.16%3 282
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.20%24 501
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.70%17 683
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.97%16 356
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.78%14 666
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.87%14 572