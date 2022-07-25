Log in
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-07-25 pm EDT
8.385 USD   +0.18%
03:01pJetBlue Names Jason Lenhart Vice President, Technology
BU
07/20JetBlue Names Melinda Maher Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structural Cost
AQ
07/19JetBlue Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
JetBlue Names Jason Lenhart Vice President, Technology

07/25/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Jason Lenhart as the airline’s new vice president, technology. In this role, Jason will develop the technical strategy across engineering, QA, cloud, and infrastructure. He will report directly to Carol Clements, JetBlue’s chief digital and technology officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005793/en/

Jason Lenhart, Vice President, Technology, JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jason Lenhart, Vice President, Technology, JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Technology has the ability to enhance nearly every touchpoint on the travel ribbon,” said Clements. “Jason’s experience and innovative mindset will be critical to supporting our vast IT infrastructure and delivering on our product roadmap.”

Jason comes to JetBlue from Warner Bros. Discovery where he served as senior vice president of engineering and operations, focusing on direct-to-consumer technology for HBO Max. Previously, he held leadership roles at Barclays and Comcast.

“A great passion of mine is developing technology that connects with people on a personal level,” said Lenhart. “Creating and operating technology that brings people together through travel is an opportunity I cannot wait to begin.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 096 M - -
Net income 2022 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 685 M 2 685 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,37 $
Average target price 11,38 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-41.22%2 685
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-19.78%20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%19 054
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.54%14 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%14 946