Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
8.220 USD   +1.48%
04:39pJetBlue Names Melinda Maher Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structural Cost
BU
10:49aISS, Leading Proxy Advisor, Formally Recommends Spirit Shareholders Vote Against Frontier Transaction
AQ
07/15Proxy Advisor ISS Again Changes View on Spirit Airlines/Frontier Merger, Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue Names Melinda Maher Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structural Cost

07/18/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Melinda Maher as the airline’s new vice president, financial planning & analysis and structural cost. She will report to Ursula Hurley, JetBlue’s chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005802/en/

Melinda Maher, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structural Cost, JetBlue. Photo courtesy of JetBlue.

Melinda Maher, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structural Cost, JetBlue. Photo courtesy of JetBlue.

Maher comes to JetBlue from Amazon, where she has served as a senior finance manager within Amazon Transportation Services since 2020. She previously served as a director in financial planning & analysis at Alaska Airlines for four years for both corporate and operational functions. Earlier in her career from 2013-2016 she was a manager of financial planning & analysis at JetBlue. She also brings with her professional experience working on Wall Street in transportation equity research for both UBS and Barclays Capital.

Maher will lead JetBlue’s long-range financial planning, forecasting and budgeting to deliver maximum benefit for its customers, crewmembers and owners. She’ll also lead efforts to strengthen JetBlue’s cost structure for the long term through improved efficiencies and process effectiveness to help drive margin expansion beyond pre-pandemic levels.

“At JetBlue we’re deeply committed to setting our company up for long term success by having a competitive and sustainable cost structure,” said Hurley. “Melinda and her impressive finance experience both in and outside of our industry will be a significant asset to our work in this key foundational area for JetBlue,” said Hurley.

“I’m so honored to step in to lead the FP&A and structural cost teams as the company continues to expand and diversify,” said Maher. “JetBlue has an incredible brand, great people, and many competitive advantages that will help us continue to win over the long term.”

Maher is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned her MBA from Babson University. She is also a licensed commercial pilot and flight dispatcher.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
04:39pJetBlue Names Melinda Maher Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Structura..
BU
10:49aISS, Leading Proxy Advisor, Formally Recommends Spirit Shareholders Vote Against Fronti..
AQ
07/15Proxy Advisor ISS Again Changes View on Spirit Airlines/Frontier Merger, Urges Sharehol..
MT
07/15ISS, Leading Proxy Advisor, Formally Recommends Spirit Shareholders Vote Against Fronti..
BU
07/15JetBlue Comments on Spirit's Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
07/15ISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer
RE
07/13JetBlue Says Spirit Airlines' Latest Shareholder Meeting Postponement Delaying Inevitab..
MT
07/13JetBlue Airways Criticizes Spirit Airlines' Latest Postponement of Shareholder Vote on ..
MT
07/13Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again
AQ
07/13JetBlue Airways Remains Encouraged by Ongoing Discussions With Spirit, Confirmed That F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 598 M 2 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,10 $
Average target price 12,13 $
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-43.12%2 598
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.41%24 005
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.00%19 205
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.67%18 984
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.30%13 923