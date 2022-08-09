Log in
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2022-08-09 pm EDT
8.405 USD   -2.61%
03:01pJetBlue Names Renée Anckner, Vice President Associate General Counsel
BU
08/05U.S. hotels spin travel demand into gold as airlines struggle
RE
08/05JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
JetBlue Names Renée Anckner, Vice President Associate General Counsel

08/09/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the promotion of Renée Anckner as the airline’s vice president, associate general counsel. In this role, Renée will serve as the company’s principal compliance and privacy officer. She will continue to report to Brandon Nelson, JetBlue’s general counsel and corporate secretary, and will remain primary counsel for the commercial and infrastructure departments at JetBlue with respect to transactional, corporate and contractual matters. She will also support JetBlue and its board of directors as assistant secretary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005965/en/

Renée Anckner, Vice President Associate General Counsel, JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

Renée Anckner, Vice President Associate General Counsel, JetBlue. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Renée has been an instrumental asset to JetBlue,” said Nelson. “She has a strong background in driving compliance strategy and risk awareness, as well as crafting and managing effective policies. Renée’s leadership and counsel will be invaluable as JetBlue continues to grow.”

Renée joined JetBlue in 2017 as Director, Corporate Counsel, Infrastructure, Properties & Development. She has been lead in-house counsel for JetBlue’s major infrastructure projects, including its recent partnership for the expansion and redevelopment of Terminals 6 and 7 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Since then, her responsibilities have included oversight of JetBlue’s contract review policy, as well as management of the company’s privacy program and ethics and compliance team. In addition, Renée provides legal support for JetBlue’s cobrand credit card portfolio agreements. Prior to JetBlue, Renée served as outside counsel to the company. She practiced commercial and product liability litigation at law firms in New York, including as a partner of McCarter & English.

“I am honored to step into this role as we enter a new chapter of growth at JetBlue,” shared Anckner. “JetBlue’s culture is like no other and it all comes down to our crewmembers. I look forward to supporting my clients as we position ourselves to become the fifth largest carrier in the U.S.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 084 M - -
Net income 2022 -311 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 795 M 2 795 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-39.04%2 795
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.82%25 413
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.71%21 541
AIR CHINA LIMITED14.52%17 359
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.05%14 676
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.35%13 857