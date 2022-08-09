JetBlue Names Renée Anckner, Vice President Associate General Counsel

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the promotion of Renée Anckner as the airline’s vice president, associate general counsel. In this role, Renée will serve as the company’s principal compliance and privacy officer. She will continue to report to Brandon Nelson, JetBlue’s general counsel and corporate secretary, and will remain primary counsel for the commercial and infrastructure departments at JetBlue with respect to transactional, corporate and contractual matters. She will also support JetBlue and its board of directors as assistant secretary.

“Renée has been an instrumental asset to JetBlue,” said Nelson. “She has a strong background in driving compliance strategy and risk awareness, as well as crafting and managing effective policies. Renée’s leadership and counsel will be invaluable as JetBlue continues to grow.”

Renée joined JetBlue in 2017 as Director, Corporate Counsel, Infrastructure, Properties & Development. She has been lead in-house counsel for JetBlue’s major infrastructure projects, including its recent partnership for the expansion and redevelopment of Terminals 6 and 7 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Since then, her responsibilities have included oversight of JetBlue’s contract review policy, as well as management of the company’s privacy program and ethics and compliance team. In addition, Renée provides legal support for JetBlue’s cobrand credit card portfolio agreements. Prior to JetBlue, Renée served as outside counsel to the company. She practiced commercial and product liability litigation at law firms in New York, including as a partner of McCarter & English.

“I am honored to step into this role as we enter a new chapter of growth at JetBlue,” shared Anckner. “JetBlue’s culture is like no other and it all comes down to our crewmembers. I look forward to supporting my clients as we position ourselves to become the fifth largest carrier in the U.S.”

