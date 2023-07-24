JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Susan Pfingstler to vice president, JetBlue University. In this role, Pfingstler will oversee the carrier’s award-winning training programs and facilities. She will report to Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, fleet operations and JetBlue University.

From locations in Orlando, New York and Salt Lake City, JetBlue University offers new hire and recurrent training for JetBlue’s airports, customer support (reservations), flight operations, inflight, system operations, and technical operations (maintenance) crewmembers, as well as pilot training services for a variety of other airlines around the world.

“The journey of every JetBlue crewmember begins at JetBlue University – it’s a vital touchpoint that continues throughout their careers,” said Christie. “Susan’s vast industry knowledge and leadership experience will be a great asset as we continue to equip crewmembers with the knowledge and skills to succeed in their roles.”

Pfingstler comes to JetBlue from United Airlines where she served as the managing director, network operations, air traffic control strategy. Previously, she held positions with the Federal Aviation Administration, the International Air Transport Association, and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. She spent the first decade of her career as a New York City-based pilot in both the corporate and Part 121 airline arenas.

“It’s an honor to be joining the world-class team responsible for implementing JetBlue’s innovative learning programs.” said Pfingstler. “I look forward to supporting our crewmembers as the airline continues to grow.”

Pfingstler holds a bachelor’s degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She is a Board Member of NASA’s Advisory Council Aeronautics Committee and Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

