JetBlue Promotes Dave Clark to Head of Revenue and Planning

01/05/2022 | 07:06am EST
Scott Laurence departs after 14 years with the airline

JetBlue today announced that it has named Dave Clark to head of revenue and planning. In his new role, Clark will oversee JetBlue’s network strategy, operational planning and analysis, and sales and revenue management. In addition, he will oversee JetBlue’s airline partnership portfolio – including the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines – as well as operational engineering and manpower planning. He will report to JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty.

Since joining JetBlue in May 2009, Clark has lead teams across JetBlue’s commercial organization. Since February 2017, Clark has served as vice president, sales and revenue management, where he has been responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution, and corporate sales. He has also served as vice president, network planning, and has been a key architect of the airline’s successful network strategy. Before his promotion to vice president in 2014, he led both the route planning and schedule planning teams.

“Dave’s career at JetBlue has been filled with remarkable accomplishments in our commercial organization that helped propel JetBlue forward as a leading travel brand,” Geraghty said. “Over his tenure in network planning, JetBlue became the largest carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and San Juan and firmly established itself as a leading carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America. He has modernized our revenue management tools, optimized our ancillary revenue offerings and distribution strategy, and led numerous initiatives that drove JetBlue’s leading revenue performance, which has been especially critical during the pandemic.”

Prior to joining JetBlue, Clark was a project leader in the Boston Consulting Group’s Travel & Tourism practice. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in systems engineering from The University of Virginia as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Clark replaces Scott Laurence, who is departing JetBlue after 14 years with the airline.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 032 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 681 M 4 681 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 21 250
Free-Float 66,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 19,10 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION3.37%4 681
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.86%25 888
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.85%21 254
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.49%18 069
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.43%16 778
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.5.64%14 976