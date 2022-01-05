JetBlue Promotes Dave Clark to Head of Revenue and Planning

Scott Laurence departs after 14 years with the airline

JetBlue today announced that it has named Dave Clark to head of revenue and planning. In his new role, Clark will oversee JetBlue’s network strategy, operational planning and analysis, and sales and revenue management. In addition, he will oversee JetBlue’s airline partnership portfolio – including the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines – as well as operational engineering and manpower planning. He will report to JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty.

Since joining JetBlue in May 2009, Clark has lead teams across JetBlue’s commercial organization. Since February 2017, Clark has served as vice president, sales and revenue management, where he has been responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution, and corporate sales. He has also served as vice president, network planning, and has been a key architect of the airline’s successful network strategy. Before his promotion to vice president in 2014, he led both the route planning and schedule planning teams.

“Dave’s career at JetBlue has been filled with remarkable accomplishments in our commercial organization that helped propel JetBlue forward as a leading travel brand,” Geraghty said. “Over his tenure in network planning, JetBlue became the largest carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and San Juan and firmly established itself as a leading carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America. He has modernized our revenue management tools, optimized our ancillary revenue offerings and distribution strategy, and led numerous initiatives that drove JetBlue’s leading revenue performance, which has been especially critical during the pandemic.”

Prior to joining JetBlue, Clark was a project leader in the Boston Consulting Group’s Travel & Tourism practice. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in systems engineering from The University of Virginia as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Clark replaces Scott Laurence, who is departing JetBlue after 14 years with the airline.

