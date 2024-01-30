Jan 30 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines have filed for an expedited appeal to a court ruling that blocked their $3.8 billion merger, a court filing showed. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
|JetBlue, Spirit file for expedited appeal to merger block ruling
|01:15pm
|JetBlue to evaluate deeper cost cuts, forecasts fall in first-quarter revenue
