Viator experiences now available on JetBlueVacations.com

JetBlue Vacations, the vacation package arm of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today announced its new partnership with Viator, the world's largest travel experiences marketplace. Viator's collection of more than 300,000 tours, activities, and experiences will be integrated into the JetBlue Vacations platform, allowing travelers to seamlessly add these to their flight and hotel packages.

JetBlue Vacations has always been committed to offering value-packed vacation packages that include flights, hotels, and more. Now, by integrating Viator's expansive array of global activities, including the addition of popular Walt Disney World(R) Resort and Universal Destinations & Experiences theme park tickets, JetBlue Vacations enhances its promise to travelers, ensuring they can easily book everything they need for an unforgettable trip in one place. Whether it's tickets to a theme park, a private guided excursion, or skip-the-line tickets to world-famous attractions, customers can now tailor their itineraries with experiences that resonate with their personal travel desires.

“We are pleased to be teaming up with Viator, to provide our customers with an expanded choice of relevant tours, attractions and activities in key destinations around the world,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “This collaboration further underlines our ambition and commitment to create a seamless end-to-end experience across the entire travel journey. We'll continue to innovate and focus on making it easier for JetBlue customers to experience the very best a destination has to offer, just in time for the upcoming summer travel season."

Booking with JetBlue Vacations offers travelers not only convenience but also the confidence of knowing they're getting a great deal on a comprehensive travel package. The addition of Viator's experiences means that travelers have even more ways to customize their trips to match their unique travel styles, from adventurous outdoor activities and cultural deep dives to family-friendly outings and beyond.

"Experiences are the highlight of any trip, and we're excited to bring Viator’s vast collection of exceptional tours and activities directly to JetBlue Vacation customers," said Sarah Dines, Chief Commercial Officer for Viator. “In addition to giving more travelers access to amazing experiences and lifelong memories, this partnership also opens the door for Viator’s tour operators to reach new and expanded audiences during the upcoming busy travel season.”

For more information about JetBlue Vacations and to explore the wide range of activities offered through this partnership, please visit www.jetbluevacations.com.

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel website that gives travelers access to exclusive savings and points on cars, stays, activities and travel bags. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book unforgettable tours, activities, and excursions around the world. With more than 300,000 experiences to choose from there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home.

Your time off is precious so we focus tirelessly on quality, offering everything from simple tours to extreme adventures (and all the niche, interesting stuff in between). With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support, and millions of traveler reviews, you can truly do more with Viator.

Viator. One app, 300,000+ travel experiences you'll remember. For more information, visit www.viator.com.

