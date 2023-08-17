Collaboration between Leading Travel Provider and Beloved Hockey Team Deepens Engagement with South Florida Community

JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the renewal of its partnership with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers, now with the leading role taken by JetBlue Vacations, operated by JetBlue Travel Products based in Dania Beach, Florida. The partnership renewal extends JetBlue’s 14-year relationship with the Panthers, and not only solidifies their long-standing relationship, but also reinforces JetBlue’s unwavering commitment to the community of South Florida.

Since JetBlue’s entry into South Florida, the airline has been able to provide customers with low fares and great service, with the number of people flying in and out of Fort Lauderdale doubling from about 16 million in 2000 to nearly 32 million in 2022. In addition to JetBlue’s designation as the “Official Domestic Airline” of the Florida Panthers, JetBlue Vacations will engage with fans through various touchpoints at FLA Live Arena as they cheer on their favorite team. At select games, fans can participate in JetBlue Vacations themed games in between periods and expect exclusive offers for their next vacation.

“JetBlue Vacations and the Florida Panthers share a common vision of fostering community spirit and bringing people together,” said Andres Barry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. “We are thrilled to renew our multi-year sponsorship with the Florida Panthers and join forces to support local initiatives and engage with fans, making a positive impact on the South Florida community that has been instrumental in our success.”

JetBlue has laid out an ambitious growth plan for South Florida, enabled by its planned combination with Spirit, and expects to reach more than 250 daily departures from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood by 2027. This expansion will bring more of JetBlue’s low-fares and much-loved experience to more destinations, increasing competition and positioning Fort Lauderdale as an even more compelling choice for South Florida customers.

“Ever since our first flight 23 years ago, South Florida has held a special place in JetBlue’s heart, and this partnership with the Florida Panthers further demonstrates our dedication to the region”, said Robin Hayes, CEO, JetBlue. “As we continue to expand our presence in South Florida and bring the JetBlue Experience to more customers, we are proud to stand alongside the Panthers as they inspire and entertain fans on and off the ice.”

To kick off the partnership, the Florida Panthers in conjunction with JetBlue Vacations, will also host a volunteer event today, August 17, 2023, with Broward Partnership, the largest comprehensive homeless services provider in Broward County, to prepare and serve a meal to those in need. The Partnership operates the Central Homeless Assistance Center in Fort Lauderdale and the North Homeless Assistance Center in Pompano Beach providing street outreach, 498 beds of emergency shelter, over 100 units of scattered-site permanent housing interventions in Broward County, rapid rehousing, and a complete array of health and social services for men, women and families with children experiencing homelessness.

“The Florida Panthers are proud to solidify our time-honored partnership with JetBlue, a company which firmly aligns with our common values with a demonstrated history of serving the South Florida community, providing quality service to customers while working to inspire the next generation,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “Through this relationship, Panthers Territory Members will now be able to take advantage of a variety of unique and cost-saving experiences through JetBlue Vacations.”

Other aspects of the partnership consist of various marketing assets such as schedule page entitlement on FloridaPanthers.com, WiFi splash page entitlement, in-game features, DED (digitally enhanced dasher boards), LED ribbon boards and more. Other elements include social media and interactive fan engagement activities, special JetBlue Vacations deals for flight + hotel packages to away games, and much more.

From travel planning to the flight home, JetBlue Vacations offers flights + hotel and flights + cruise packages with the option to add cars, transfers and more. Benefits of booking with JetBlue Vacations include the Insider Experience program and Very Important Perks (VIP), which infuse humanity and additional value into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or call 1-844- JB-VACAY to reach a team of 24/7 vacation planning experts, who can help book every detail of your next trip.

For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or call 1-844-JBVACAY, option 1 to reach a team of 24/7 Travel Experts.

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and other non-air travel products including Paisly by JetBlue, JetBlue’s homegrown travel website that gives travelers access to exclusive savings and points on cars, stays, activities and travel bags. Based in Dania Beach, Florida, with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom and France. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers celebrate the franchise’s 30th season in the National Hockey League in 2023-24. The NHL’s southernmost team, the Panthers are coming off a season where the club earned the 2022-23 Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions en route to the organization’s second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Under General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Cats have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov and superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a military veteran at each game.

