JetBlue : Welcomes Winter with First Flights Arriving in Telluride as Airline Continues to Diversify Flying

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced its new winter seasonal service to Telluride, Colo. has begun with Flight #2325 from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Flight #2540 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) arriving at southwest Colorado’s Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon.

“JetBlue’s new seasonal service in Telluride – via Montrose Regional Airport – is the latest example of JetBlue adapting its route map to better serve customers in this new travel environment,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, the new routes not only help us diversify our network, but also introduce another unique destination to our customer bases in our East and West Coast focus cities.”

JetBlue is the only airline to offer nonstop service between Montrose and New England, and offers a new choice for ski-bound travelers in Southern California. Supplemental nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is scheduled on peak travel days around the President’s Day holiday.

Telluride – one of the premier ski destinations in the West – is just 90 minutes south of Montrose. Nestled within Southwest Colorado’s dramatic San Juan Mountains, Telluride is known for its world-class alpine skiing, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant summer festival season. Telluride has been ranked the #1 Ski Resort in North America by Condé Nast five of the last six years.

Colorful Victorian-era homes, clapboard store fronts, boutiques, art galleries, gourmet restaurants, and historic buildings are set against a backdrop of 13,000-foot peaks, and complemented by the modern Mountain Village, a short, free gondola ride away. Skiers can glide straight into town and Mountain Village, with the majority of lodging within walking distance or a short shuttle (or gondola) ride to the renowned slopes of Telluride – a true ski-in/ski-out destination.

JetBlue operates Montrose routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

Flying with Confidence

JetBlue’s multi-layered Safety from the Ground Up program focuses on maintaining healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space with fewer touchpoints and travel flexibility. As part of the “More space, fewer touchpoints” pillar, the airline has streamlined onboard service to minimize physical interactions and maximize safety and comfort. To learn more, visit jetblue.com/safety.

