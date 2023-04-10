JetBlue and Massport Announce Two New Florida Destinations from Worcester

Connecting Central Massachusetts to Orlando and Fort Myers with Great Service and Low Fares

Out For Sale Starting Today With $34 Limited One Way Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) today announced new nonstop flights to two popular Florida destinations from Worcester Regional Airport (ORH): daily year-round service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) launching this summer and winter seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) launching next winter. Seats are out for sale today with fares as low as $34 (a).

“We are proud to introduce even more options to connect our Massachusetts customers to the places they want to fly with more nonstop Florida service from Worcester,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Customers can now much more easily travel back and forth to Florida with JetBlue’s low fares and award-winning service, including with daily flights to Fort Myers during the Red Sox Spring Training.”

“Worcester Regional Airport is an important economic asset for the entire state, and these new routes will help deliver even more growth and connectivity for our businesses and residents,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “I congratulate Massport and our federal, state, and city partners for securing this expansion with JetBlue and building on the economic and tourism benefits for Central Massachusetts.”

“These new and returning JetBlue flights to Florida from Worcester Regional Airport are a great addition for passengers in Central Massachusetts,” said Congressman Jim McGovern. “I’m excited about these services and grateful to Massport, JetBlue and our team of local, state and federal partners who are working together to expand travel options for people in this region.”

Bringing More Travel Opportunities to Central Massachusetts

With the addition of these routes, JetBlue will serve three Florida cities – Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Fort Myers – from Worcester, meeting the increased demand from customers in the Central Massachusetts region for additional Florida flights. Conveniently located in the heart of Central Massachusetts, Worcester offers a modern, spacious terminal, easy curbside drop-off and pick-up, free WiFi, full-service food and beverage, and $7 daily or $42 weekly parking.

“Massport's investments in Worcester Regional Airport have continued to strengthen the robust economy of Central Massachusetts,” said Lew Evangelidis, Sheriff of Worcester County & Chairman of the Massport Board of Directors. “The return of JetBlue’s Orlando flight and their new service to Fort Myers shows the continued growth and travel demand our region is experiencing, and we are thrilled to provide more options to the traveling public.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back JetBlue’s Orlando service and the exciting new seasonal service to Fort Myers, giving travelers a total of three great destinations in Florida to visit for business and leisure,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “We want to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration, Congressman McGovern, the city leaders in Worcester, and other elected officials for their unwavering support of the airport. As always, we urge our customers and partners to be our ambassadors and encourage more of their friends and colleagues to fly Worcester.”

Today, Worcester is served by three major airlines, which together not only offer travelers direct access to New York and Florida, but also provide opportunities to connect to hundreds of additional destinations throughout the U.S. and across the globe. In November, Worcester celebrated its one millionth passenger since 2013 when JetBlue began serving the airport.

“JetBlue’s routes to Orlando and Fort Myers are exciting new travel options for passengers in and around our region and we are pleased to see that people are paying attention to how easy and inexpensive it is to fly out of the Worcester Airport,” said Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty. “I want to thank Massport CEO Lisa Wieland and our state and federal partners for their continued commitment to recognizing and elevating the potential that Worcester Regional Airport represents.”

“The return of JetBlue’s Orlando service and their brand new seasonal flight to Fort Myers demonstrates their commitment to Worcester and the surrounding communities,” said Eric D. Batista, Worcester City Manager. “We applaud the efforts of the Massachusetts Port Authority and Worcester Regional Airport in prioritizing Central Massachusetts as a significant gateway for business and leisure travel.”

“JetBlue’s new and returning Florida routes are meeting the increased travel demand coming from the Worcester region and that is a great sign for our residents and our business community,” said Timothy P. Murray, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “These flights offer more opportunities to make connections throughout the country and the world.”

Welcoming Back Service to Orlando

“JetBlue’s announcement to return Orlando service and start their new service to Fort Myers offers travelers two more great destinations in Florida to visit,” said Ed Freni, Massport Aviation Director. “JetBlue is a terrific partner and we are excited about the many travel opportunities the Central Massachusetts region will have access to through these new routes.”

JetBlue will welcome back service between Worcester and Orlando beginning June 15, 2023 and will be the only airline to offer nonstop service between the two cities.

This return to service further advances JetBlue’s plans to become Orlando’s national low fare carrier of choice. After completion of its planned combination with Spirit, JetBlue expects to reach more than 200 daily departures from Orlando by 2027, as the combination will unlock growth opportunities that would not otherwise be possible.

Daily Schedule between Worcester (ORH) and Orlando (MCO) Beginning June 15, 2023 MCO – ORH Flight #488 ORH – MCO Flight #987 11:05 a.m. - 1:54 p.m. 2:40 p.m. – 5:41 p.m.

Launching New Seasonal Service to Fort Myers

JetBlue is also launching winter seasonal service from Worcester to Fort Myers beginning on January 4, 2024. The route will initially launch with twice-weekly service, and will increase to daily service starting in mid-February through the end of the Red Sox Spring Training. As the official airline of the Red Sox, JetBlue is pleased to provide fans more convenient options to travel down to JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s Spring Training ballpark and part of the Fenway South training and development facility.

“JetBlue is a dedicated member of Red Sox Nation, and we’re proud to extend our support for the team with more options for fans to get down to Fort Myers and cheer on the Sox throughout Spring Training,” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

“We appreciate the partnership of JetBlue and their commitment to ensuring that the most passionate fan base in MLB has the access and opportunity to travel to JetBlue Park to support the Red Sox,” said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “With the addition of direct service from Worcester to Fort Myers, Red Sox fans will have a flexible and reliable mode of transportation to take that passion on the road to Spring Training at JetBlue Park.”

To celebrate the new routes, JetBlue will be awarding round trip tickets to a family of four to attend spring training next year at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. The tickets will be given away at an upcoming Worcester Red Sox home game.

Schedule between Worcester (ORH) and Fort Myers (RSW) Winter Seasonal Beginning January 4, 2024 RSW – ORH Flight #2834 ORH – RSW Flight #2833 12:21 p.m. - 3:21 p.m. 4:06 p.m. – 7:06 p.m.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $34 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

(a) Terms: Fares shown: ORHMCO and ORHRSW (Thursday, Sunday travel). Book by 4/17/23. Terms apply.

