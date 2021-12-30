Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue cuts about 1,280 flights through mid-January on Omicron hurdles

12/30/2021 | 10:35am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircraft are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp is reducing its schedule through Jan. 13 by about 1,280 flights due to a surge in crew members falling sick from the Omicron coronavirus variant, a spokesperson for the airline told Reuters on Thursday.

Carriers have been canceling hundreds of flights every day in the United States since Christmas Eve as they grapple with staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections and bad weather in parts of the country.

"We expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast - where most of our crewmembers are based - to continue to surge for the next week or two," JetBlue's spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down."

COVID-19 cases in the United States have been hitting new highs in the past few days, with the average number of daily confirmed cases touching a new record of 258,312 over the past seven days, a Reuters tally showed on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported JetBlue's move late on Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week said it was not currently considering a vaccine mandate for domestic flights. It later shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from a previous guidance of 10 days.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -2.04% 14.38 Delayed Quote.0.96%
S&P 500 0.14% 4793.06 Delayed Quote.27.56%
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
10:35aJetBlue cuts about 1,280 flights through mid-January on Omicron hurdles
RE
12/28US Stocks Mixed Tuesday as Tech Sector Retreats, Investors Weigh COVID-19 Situation
MT
12/28Flight Attendant Union Unhappy With Shortened CDC Quarantine Guidelines
MT
12/28Equities Mixed Midday as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12/28MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12/28US Stocks Mixed as Techs Pull Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12/27Fauci says U.S. should consider domestic flight vaccine mandate; more planes grounded
RE
12/27More US Flights Canceled as Airlines Grapple With COVID-Driven Crew Shortages, Bad Weat..
MT
12/27Airline Stocks Drop Midday as COVID-19 Spread Forces Flight Cancellations
MT
12/27Hundreds of Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Amid Omicron Surge
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 031 M - 4 477 M
Net income 2021 -176 M - -130 M
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M - 1 907 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 669 M 4 669 M 3 466 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 250
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,68 $
Average target price 19,37 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION0.96%4 669
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.61%25 276
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.04%20 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.48%17 425
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%16 181
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.73%14 659