Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
8.370 USD   -6.58%
04:46pJetBlue extends tender offer date for Spirit Airlines
RE
04:46pJetBlue Airways Unit Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines Through July 29
MT
04:41pJetBlue Airways Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines to July 29, 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue extends tender offer date for Spirit Airlines

06/30/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it was extending the expiration date of its cash tender offer for Spirit Airlines Inc to July 29 from June 30, after sweetening its bid for the ultra-low-cost carrier earlier this week.

In the latest offer on June 27, JetBlue included a ticking fee of 10 cents per Spirit share, raising the deal value to $34.15 per share.

Spirit Airlines on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week.

Frontier also raised its bid for Spirit last week.

Both bidders see Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints at a time when the U.S. airline industry is dogged by labor and aircraft shortages. Either of the deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.47% 9.37 Delayed Quote.-29.92%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -6.58% 8.37 Delayed Quote.-37.08%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 6.38% 23.84 Delayed Quote.2.56%
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
04:46pJetBlue extends tender offer date for Spirit Airlines
RE
04:46pJetBlue Airways Unit Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines Through July 29
MT
04:41pJetBlue Airways Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines to July 29, 2022
MT
04:31pJetBlue Extends Tender Offer for Spirit Airlines, Inc. to July 29, 2022
BU
01:55pSpirit Airlines Postpones Special Meeting on Frontier Merger, Plans More Talks
MT
11:05aSpirit's delay allows airline bidding war time to play out
AQ
04:20aSpirit Airlines Postpones Special Meeting on Frontier Airlines Parent's Proposed Merger
MT
06/29JetBlue Comments on Spirit's Adjournment of Special Meeting
BU
06/29Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal
RE
06/29Spirit Airlines delays vote on takeover bids
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 163 M - -
Net income 2022 -224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 874 M 2 874 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,96 $
Average target price 13,44 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-37.08%2 874
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 742
AIR CHINA LIMITED27.57%21 014
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.39%19 001
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.21%16 080
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.93%13 780