  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
News 
Summary

JetBlue is Bigger in Texas as All-New Service in San Antonio Launches with Flights from New York and Boston

10/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
San Antonio Becomes JetBlue’s 106th Destination and Fourth City Served in the Lone Star State

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from both New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), with the first flights landing in the Texas city this afternoon. With new nonstop flights from New York and Boston to San Antonio JetBlue continues to diversify its flying, advance its focus city growth strategy in the Northeast and introduce the airline’s award winning service and low fares to new customers in south central Texas.

“The new service to San Antonio is an indicator of the growing demand between the southwest and the northeast and our customers’ return to the skies,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning. “With San Antonio being Boston’s largest unserved destination, we are excited to offer our customers traveling for business and leisure our award-winning service and an opportunity to explore the city’s rich history and cultural experiences.”

Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio’s bold spirit and historic legacies make it an ideal gateway to the region’s culture, scenic beauty, and restful retreats. Through preserving its history and persevering as one of the nation’s largest cities, San Antonio has become one of America’s most authentic and sought-after destinations. From the iconic River Walk; beautifully preserved Spanish colonial missions, including The Alamo; to charming vineyards; and world-class gastronomy, San Antonio offers a unique experience to all travelers. Art comes alive with outdoor murals, gardens, architecture, and museums showcasing the rich history and culture of the city.

“Visit San Antonio is thrilled to welcome JetBlue’s new direct, non-stop flights to the Alamo City,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “San Antonio is a beloved culinary, cultural and evolving vacation and meetings destination and JetBlue’s entry to our market with direct flights from New York and Boston will help the pandemic recovery for our communities.”

San Antonio welcomed approximately 41 million visitors in 2019. Hospitality is one of the top five industries in the city, contributing $15.2 billion into the local economy and employing more than 140,000 in 2019. More information about San Antonio can be found at VisitSanAntonio.com.

“This is thrilling because the addition of JetBlue offers another great choice for travelers. Prior to the pandemic, Boston was the top unserved market in the U.S. and now travelers can fly nonstop to the city,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “In addition, the compliment of New York-JFK service offers even more options between the two markets.”

San Antonio service will operate with a mix of both the Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a)

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

 

 

(b)

Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 032 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 462 M 4 462 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 66,4%
