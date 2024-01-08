Jan 8 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways on Monday named chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 12, succeding Robin Hayes. (Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
JetBlue Airways Names Joanna Geraghty as Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Robin Hayes
