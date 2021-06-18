JetBlue :'s International Presence Grows As Service Between Both Coasts and Los Cabos, Mexico Takes Flight

As Demand for Summer Travel Heats Up, JetBlue Lands in a Hot New Destination

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The first roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) landed last night, and the first flight roundtrip flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Cabos landed back in the northeast this morning. JetBlue’s Los Cabos service from the East and West Coasts operates daily.

“With demand for travel the strongest it’s been in more than a year, our new nonstop flights between the East and West Coasts and Los Cabos are perfectly timed for customers looking for a much-needed escape this summer,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, our newest international destination grows our presence in Latin America and helps further our network strategies in the Northeast and Southern California.”

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is composed by two cities, Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo – both major tourist destinations and among the most popular in Mexico. San Jose del Cabo welcomes visitors with its laid-back vibe, thriving arts scene and boutique shops, while Cabo San Lucas features a more bustling pace with a large number of restaurants and bars. Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments and a variety of activities including scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding and many more to be discovered.

“We are delighted for the beginning of these two new routes that give way to greater connectivity from the United States to Los Cabos. International tourism is our main strategic market so we are sure that these new routes with JetBlue will be a success,” said Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, Secretary of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability of Baja California Sur. “Tourists who visit the destination will live unforgettable experiences with the highest safety and hygiene protocols."

“JetBlue’s new direct routes to Los Cabos are evidence of the destination’s resilience and loyalty from our American travelers, which make up for 80% of all international travelers. The LAX and JFK routes will further help Los Cabos to be more competitive in these markets and offer non-stop accommodations to leisure and corporate travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind travel experience,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Serving Los Cabos from JetBlue’s New York and Los Angeles supports the airline’s long-term network strategy and grows its focus cities so JetBlue can better can compete with legacy and ultra-low-cost carriers. With demand for travel returning, JetBlue-operated flying is expected to increase by 3% over 2019 in October and includes some 40 new routes set to launch in the coming months.

“JetBlue’s new route to Los Cabos comes at the perfect time, as travelers are ready to return to the skies this summer,” said Michelle Schwartz, Chief Corporate Strategy and Affairs Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “We are thrilled to have JetBlue as a wonderful partner in providing the routes and service passengers want at LAX.”

“The Port Authority and John F. Kennedy International Airport are thrilled to celebrate JetBlue’s new service to Los Cabos, Mexico,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. “JetBlue’s increased route offerings will be welcomed by travelers and is clearly an important signal the airline industry is on the road to recovery.”

JetBlue will operates Los Cabos routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

