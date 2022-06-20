JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to fend off Frontier offer

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways
said Monday it had sweetened its takeover offer for Spirit
Airlines to $33.50 per share in a bid to convince the
ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier
Airlines' proposal.
The move is the latest salvo in a tussle to create the
fifth-largest U.S. airline, helping the buyer compete with
larger legacy players at a time when the industry faces labor
and aircraft shortages.
Spirit’s board previously had rejected JetBlue offer,
arguing that U.S. anti-trust regulators would not approve a tie
up with JetBlue and noting that JetBlue refused to abandon its
alliance with American Airlines.
But Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue
over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal
by June 30.
JetBlue's latest offer represents a 68% premium to
Frontier's cash and stock offer, whose value stood at $19.99 per
share as of Friday. Spirit shares closed up 2% to $21.28 on
Friday.
The new proposal is $2 a share higher than its prior offer
and includes what JetBlue termed a "stronger divestiture
commitment" to complete the Spirit deal but does not include
abandoning JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines
.
Spirit did not immediately comment Monday.
REGULATORY SCRUTINY
JetBlue said it made the new offer "at the request of
Spirit's board and following completion of JetBlue’s diligence
review and discussions with Spirit’s management team."
Last week, Spirit granted JetBlue access to the same due
diligence information shared with Frontier after failing to
secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival
suitor.
JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes told Spirit's board in a
letter Monday that the airline looks "forward to hearing from
you soon and hope to finally move towards signing of definitive
documentation for our superior transaction."
Either deal would face intense regulatory scrutiny.
The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against
American and JetBlue in September seeking to end the alliance,
saying it would lead to higher fares in busy airports in the
U.S. Northeast.
Spirit rebuffed an initial $33 a share buyout proposal from
JetBlue made in April, which JetBlue later revised to $30 and
then to $31.50.
Spirit agreed to engage with JetBlue after the larger
airline increased the reverse break-up fee by $150 million to
$350 million, payable to Spirit shareholders, in case the deal
falls through due to antitrust reasons.
JetBlue has agreed to prepay $1.50 per share of the $33.50
promptly following Spirit shareholders approval for a tie-up.
Spirit, however, continues to be in talks with Frontier
under the terms of its existing merger agreement.
Frontier shares closed up Friday 5.8% to $9.34 a share.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Leroy Leo in
Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Deepa Babington)