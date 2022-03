March 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp will add 5,000 jobs in all sections of its New York-based operations, CBS News said https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/jetblue-jobs-announcement-nyc-eric-adams on Monday.

