JetBlue and Shell Aviation announced a new collaboration bringing additional supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), targeting commencement of delivery in the first half of 2023. Within the terms of the agreement, JetBlue is expected to take delivery of 10,000,000 gallons of blend SAF at LAX over the next two years and an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 gallons more in the third year, either at LAX or other airports in JetBlue's network. SAF is a type of renewable fuel that exists that drops directly into existing aircraft and infrastructure with no impact to safety or performance.

SAF can be produced from a wide array of renewable sources such as agricultural wastes and used cooking oils and can lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 80% in its neat form when compared to traditional petroleum-based fuels. Shell has announced its ambition to have 10% of its aviation jet fuel sales as SAF by 2030. To meet this goal, Shell is building supply chain capabilities to blend, handle and distribute SAF and enable more customers access to SAF, helping to accelerate the pace of decarbonizing the aviation sector.

Supporting and growing SAF availability is critical to reaching larger airline industry goals and JetBlue's own goal to reach net zero by 2040, 10 years earlier than industry targets. This along with JetBlue's other existing sustainability commitments will apply to the airline's planned integration of Spirit Airlines into its operation. JetBlue will continue to do its part to encourage a diverse and competitive SAF market and encourage the build-up of available supply and the economies of scale needed for SAF prices to compete with traditional fuel sources.

JetBlue and Shell will also be working to offer corporate customers additional ways to simultaneously reduce emissions associated with their flying while helping ensure transparency and accountability. Through Avelia, one of the world's first blockchain-p.